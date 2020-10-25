e-paper
Oct 24, 2020-Saturday
HT Brunch Cover stars exclusive video: Model behaviour

Meet two young models, Mansi, 23 and Neeraj Saini, 18, who are at the top of the rung representing India in international fashion circuits on the HT Brunch cover this week

brunch Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 01:20 IST
Team HT Brunch
Hindustan Times
Model Mansi pose exclusively for HT Brunch and answers some tough questions. Blazer and pant suit, Two Point Two; heels, Steve Madden; belt, Kanika Goyal Label; earrings, Eurumme. Art direction: Amit Malik; Styling assistant: Tanya Aggarwal; Make-up and hair: Preeti Sharma
Mansi, 23, who has walked at the New York fashion week is one of the top Indian models not just in the country but on the international fashion circuit. Whereas, Neeraj Saini, the first Indian male model to walk for Dolce & Gabbana is all of 18. These youngsters shot for a special cover story this week and here’s a BTS video as they talk about their career and what motivates them to put their best foot forward. Plus, breaking the tough questions on brown skin representation and diversity in fashion.

 

Read the HT Brunch Cover Story: India’s top models 2020

From HT Brunch, October 25, 2020

