HT Brunch Cover stars exclusive video: Model behaviour

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 01:20 IST

Mansi, 23, who has walked at the New York fashion week is one of the top Indian models not just in the country but on the international fashion circuit. Whereas, Neeraj Saini, the first Indian male model to walk for Dolce & Gabbana is all of 18. These youngsters shot for a special cover story this week and here’s a BTS video as they talk about their career and what motivates them to put their best foot forward. Plus, breaking the tough questions on brown skin representation and diversity in fashion.

From HT Brunch, October 25, 2020

