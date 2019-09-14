e-paper
Saturday, Sep 14, 2019

Justin Trudeau’s policies, a feminist library on this week’s Brunch WTF

Curating the best of the Internet for your Sunday viewing benefits

brunch Updated: Sep 14, 2019 19:30 IST
Team HT Brunch
Hindustan Times
Here’s what to watch, tap, follow this week
Watch

Hasan Minhaj’s examination of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s policies will make you think and laugh at the same time.

Tap

Sister’s Library (@sister.library) is the first feminist library in South Asia to promote the work of female writers.

Follow

Beth McColl’s Twitter feed for her wit, advice and relatable life hacks. (@imteddybless)

From HT Brunch, September 15, 2019

First Published: Sep 14, 2019 19:28 IST

