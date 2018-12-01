Today in New Delhi, India
MaatiBaani, Vidya Vox, Sanya Malhotra: Here’s what to WTF this weekend

Curating the best of the Internet for your Sunday viewing benefits

Updated: Dec 01, 2018
Hindustan Times
Here’s what to watch, tap, follow this weekend

Watch

MaatiBaani and Vidya Vox come together in this colourful and melodious indie song Fly Away. Perfect for your weekend playlist!

Tap

Sanya Malhotra’s Insta feed (@sanyamalhotra_) is cuteness personified with fashionable outfits, Bollywood buddies and her superb dance videos.

Follow

Sass and badass on Ankita’ Twitter account @lady_gabbar. Follow to find some DM gems!

From HT Brunch, December 2, 2018

First Published: Dec 01, 2018

