MaatiBaani, Vidya Vox, Sanya Malhotra: Here’s what to WTF this weekend
Curating the best of the Internet for your Sunday viewing benefitsbrunch Updated: Dec 01, 2018 21:01 IST
Watch
MaatiBaani and Vidya Vox come together in this colourful and melodious indie song Fly Away. Perfect for your weekend playlist!
Tap
Sanya Malhotra’s Insta feed (@sanyamalhotra_) is cuteness personified with fashionable outfits, Bollywood buddies and her superb dance videos.
Follow
Kiss me in my bank balance. https://t.co/vL7SdYnkoX— Ankita (@lady_gabbar) November 23, 2018
Sass and badass on Ankita’ Twitter account @lady_gabbar. Follow to find some DM gems!
From HT Brunch, December 2, 2018
First Published: Dec 01, 2018 21:01 IST