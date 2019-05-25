“Mahatma Gandhi remains the king of minimalism” says Rajesh Pratap Singh

All about Rajesh Date of birth: June 15

Sun sign: Gemini

Place of birth: Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan

School/college: Central School and St Xavier’s School, Jaipur/ Shri Ram College of Commerce and National Institute of Fashion Technology, Delhi

First break: Working with Martand Singh and David Abraham in 1989

High point of your life: Ice climbing in Spiti Valley last winter

Low point of your life: Getting hit by altitude sickness while trekking

If not a designer, what would you have been?

A farmer, an architect, a mountain goat. Not particularly in that order.

A personality you wish to dress up...?

American actress and composer Billie Eilish.

The king of minimalism, according to you:

Definitely Mahatma Gandhi.

Pick three wardrobe staples everyone should have, according to you.

A perfect white shirt, a bandhgala and a great pair of jeans.

Do you think the Indian fashion industry needs the #MeToo movement?

#MeToo is not an industry specific issue. It’s all pervasive.

What do you think about copy watchdogs like Diet Prada and Diet Sabya?

Why not…. They’re doing a great job!

One change you think the Indian fashion industry desperately needs...?

First, there should only be one fashion week, which should be about the industry and not about individuals. Everything else will follow.

An outfit in your wardrobe that you’ve never wanted to get rid of...?

My technical climbing gear.

Define your personal style.

Easy.

What’s your idea of a perfect day?

When in the day I can make something new, and I can end the day by having dinner with my close friends and family.

On Rajesh Pratap’s phone Most used app: WhatsApp

First app you check in the morning: WhatsApp, to see updates from my climbing friends

Most watched YouTube video: Ueli’s climb of Eiger North Face

Least used app: Calendar and Notes. I’m just not that organised

First song on your Spotify: My Way

From HT Brunch, May 26, 2019

First Published: May 25, 2019