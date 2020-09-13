Men’s style and grooming by Yatan Ahluwalia: How to reinvent yourself

brunch

Decoding the lead look Hair: The Caesar haircut– this season’s strongest hair look(see below).

Skin: We exfoliated the face by using the excellent Rose Petal & Almond Face Scrub by Homemade by Nina

Face: Clean shaved – the only way to be in the 2020s.

Brows: Trimmed short

Others: Wire loops in the ears.

Body: A smooth, slim and very defined body. We removed the hair to make the body look as clean as possible

Be the head turner – The caesar cut

A vintage short-length hairstyle, which suggested by Caesar and made famous by Alexander the Great, with even sides and hair pushed forward to the front.

The style is best-suited for men with straight to slightly wavy hair but works just as well on men with either thin or thick hair. Instead, of being even in terms of length, I suggest you go in for a taper fade on the sides. You may also experiment with the undercut for an even bolder and stronger look.

To acquire the classic (as in the picture) you must have at least one to three inches on the top. Works just as well on young men as it does on mature men. As a matter of fact, for older men, the style can hide and cover balding and a receding hairline.

Clean and care

L’Occitane en Provence shampoo

The L’Occitane en Provence shampoo and conditioner set (for all hair types) is made with five essential oils with Lavender extract and leaves the hair feeling not just clean but also smooth and manageable. Given the effectiveness of the products, I suggest adding this to your haircare regime. Both smell just as good as they look!

L’Occitane en Provence conditioner

Usage: Frequent. First shampoo by working up a lather, massaging it into your scalp for a few seconds, then rinse the residue product out. Follow by applying the conditioner and leaving it in for about a minute, then wash off with water.

Product rating: 5/5

The lean, not mean body

Regardless of age, lean is the new must have shape for men.

While a bulky body may look great for a body building competition, a lean body is a lot easier to maintain and makes for the perfect clothes hanger. There isn’t any garment that does not look good or fit well on a lean body type – be it casual or formal work wear.

I’m not asking you to take fat burners or switch to an extreme diet, just make that little effort to make your body look toned and in shape by regularly running, exercising, dancing or doing yoga, stretching or a light workout at home.

Once you’ve achieved the desired shape and form, flaunt your body and make it look even better by following some of my grooming tips below:

Dealing with body hair

Removal or trimming of body hair is not restricted to women. Most of us have either done it, want to do it or have thought about doing it.Hair removal transcends barriers of age, culture, religion and last but not the least - sexual orientation.

When: It’s best to start only when the hair starts to grow either too rapidly, begins to feel uncomfortable or goes a bit out of control.

Where to do it:

Chest & abs: Recommended if you unbutton your shirt, wear deep neck tees or collarless tops. For a completely slick and clean look, remove all the hair – down to the roots. For a more real feel, trim as necessary.

Underarms: If you want to prevent sweating, stay cooler and feel lighter then it’s a good idea to keep the underarms completely clean.

Arms: If you wear sports vests, short or half sleeve tops, then you may want to consider trimming or removing the hair on the arms and forearms as well.

Fingers & hands: Trim the hair on the hands and fingers – if you occasionally wear full-sleeve shirts or jackets and if your hands and fingers are excessively hairy.

Legs: Trimming the hair on the thighs and calves works a lot better than going completely clean – not only because it looks more manly and real, but also since it’s a lot easier to maintain.

The vitals: Remove the excessive hair – this will help keep the area dry and sweat free. If you have sensitive skin and are prone to a rash (especially during the hot or humid months), then you may want to consider going completely clean, as and when needed.

The three best options to do it:

1. Clippers or trimmers: Especially useful if your growth is long, thick or bushy. A clipper may not always remove the hair completely but can shorten the length to a level that’s very close to skin.

Tip: A clipper is best to use if you like your body retaining some of its natural hair.

2. Hair-removing creams: This is by far the quickest, easiest and most convenient way to remove body hair. If you are using a hair-removal cream, ensure to understand and follow the usage instructions indicated on the packaging. Always test the cream on a ‘safe’ area before applying it extensively.

Tip: Avoid creams if you have very dry or sensitive skin. Always apply a moisturiser for a few days before and after using a hair removal cream.

3. Wax: Waxing removes hair from the roots and is therefore the most effective and long-lasting process to follow. Waxing keeps your skin looking and feeling smooth for days, if not weeks. Be warned though, that the process can be a bit painful and can often lead to skin breakouts, especially if the person who is doing it for you does not have enough experience.

Tip: Use wax strips to target specific areas.

Hydrate to detox

The best way to start your day is to drink plenty of fluids when you wake up, so the toxins in your body don’t build up and flush themselves out. A tried, tested and highly recommended routine is to drink a glass of warm water with some organic honey and freshly squeezed lemon juice.

This simple routine needn’t be restricted to the morning after a night of alcohol or drink binging (which of course can result in very foul smelling sweat and body odour on the following day) but can be done daily to maintain a clean gut and have healthier, fresher and younger looking skin. This works well to get rid of dark circles as well.

We all sweat, some more or less than the others. Some amount of sweat is both expected and natural.Generally, men who drink sufficient water – about four to five litres a day will have less odour from their sweat, than those who don’t drink that much.

If you tend to sweat more than you think you should, increase your intake of fluids – water or fresh juices and cut down on your consumption of regular table salt. Also try and keep away from certain vegetables like fenugreek, raw garlic, onions or asparagus as they tend to leave a pungent smell behind in your bodily fluids for a few days.

Moisturise

Just as you need to hydrate the body internally, it’s important to ensure the skin is soft to touch and feel on the outside. Nothing works more effectively for this, than a heavy-duty body lotion or moisturiser.

Unless it’s a pre-shower or in-shower product, always applybody lotions after your shower, once the skin has been wiped well and is completely dry. Before applying any cream or lotion, always check the fold areas for any left-over moisture or droplets of water.

Apply a thin, but even layer of lotion all over the body – especially the back, arms, and legs.

The best time to target the body is after the pre bedtime shower, so the product seeps into the skin and does its thing, while you sleep.

Remove that dead skin

Just as with the face, its important to exfoliate the dead skin on the body, which can be achieved with the use of a good body scrub.

Generously apply during a shower on the elbows, knuckles and knees to remove the dark or grey scaly skin from these areas. Leaves the body looking buffed and polished.

Soften the skin and add some sheen

Huile De Douche Almond shower oil by L’Occitane en Provence

This cleansing and soothing shower gel with almond oil helps to hydrate and nourish the skin all-day-long. It makesyour skin look and feel both smooth and shiny.

To use, apply all over the body, work up a rich lather - then rinse. Perfect for day to day use, especially for date night!

The author is an image, style and grooming consultant and trainer.

From HT Brunch, September 13, 2020

