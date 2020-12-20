e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 20, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Brunch / “No rules in relationships,” says actor Sayani Gupta

“No rules in relationships,” says actor Sayani Gupta

The actor talks about her pet peeve on sets, cooking (and eating it) during the lockdown, and the best thing about Bollywood

brunch Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 07:51 IST
Shruti Nair
Shruti Nair
Hindustan Times
Sayani says she learnt to ride a cycle while prepping for my role in Article 15 (2019) and she’s trained in five dance forms, including Bharatanatyam
Sayani says she learnt to ride a cycle while prepping for my role in Article 15 (2019) and she’s trained in five dance forms, including Bharatanatyam
         

Sayani Gupta has been riding the wave as her show Four More Shots Please! was nominated for International Emmy Awards 2020, and her short film Shameless has been touted as India’s official entry for the Oscars in the short-film category. The actress has trained in folk music and Rabindra Sangeet, thanks to her musician father. And the FTII graduate, who debuted with Second Marriage Dot Com (2012), shone through with her performance as Khanum in the Kalki Koechlin-starrer Margarita with a Straw (2014) “which by the way, was my first trip abroad as it was shot in New York,” her voice cracks over weak signal, as she drives down from Goa.

List three things that not many people know about you.

I learnt to ride a cycle while prepping for my role in Article 15 (2019). My grand uncle designed the Kolkata metro, and I’m trained in five dance forms, including Bharatanatyam.

One relationship rule you always follow...?

No rules when it comes to relationships!

What’s your biggest pet peeve on sets?

When food served to the crew is different than the food served for the cast.

And the best thing about Bollywood?

Can I say Shah Rukh Khan?

What’s been a mood-lifting activity during the lockdown?

Cooking and eating.

Tell us one dream you constantly saw while growing up.

That I arrived late for an exam and forgot what I prepared or waking up one day and people unable able to hear me.

And a Health Shot you swear by...?

Drink lots of water.

Finally, describe yourself in a hashtag.

#Believe

{ This or that? }

Instagram or Twitter?

Instagram

Margarita with a Straw or Parched?

Margarita with a Straw, of course

Big party or small gathering?

As small a gathering can be, I’ve social anxiety

Money or Fame?

Money

Ayushmann Khurrana or Akshay Kumar?

Ayushmann Khurrana

{ Bedside stories }

What is the first thing you do when you wake up?

On a good day, meditate; on others, check Instagram.

What is your idea of perfect breakfast in bed?

Warm water with lemon is a must and given a choice, cardamom toast with a sunny side up.

What do you wear to bed?

Ganji and shorts, that ideally no one should see me in. It’s tattered but extremely comfortable.

Follow @MissNair on Twitter and Instagram

From HT Brunch, December 20, 2020

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

tags
top news
Prayer meetings as protesting farmers to observe ‘Shradhanjali Diwas’ today
Prayer meetings as protesting farmers to observe ‘Shradhanjali Diwas’ today
Livestock infra could provide -70°C storage for Pfizer’s Covid vaccine
Livestock infra could provide -70°C storage for Pfizer’s Covid vaccine
Protests not affiliated to any party: Farmers’ union to PM Modi, Tomar
Protests not affiliated to any party: Farmers’ union to PM Modi, Tomar
Alarm over new Covid-19 variant puts London in lockdown
Alarm over new Covid-19 variant puts London in lockdown
Sonia’s letter to Uddhav result of lack of communication within Cong: NCP
Sonia’s letter to Uddhav result of lack of communication within Cong: NCP
US issues guidelines on Covid-19 vaccination after allergic reactions
US issues guidelines on Covid-19 vaccination after allergic reactions
Import, sale of SD Biosensor Rapid Antigen Kit banned for a week
Import, sale of SD Biosensor Rapid Antigen Kit banned for a week
Covid update: 12 nations ask India for vaccine; new virus variant in UK
Covid update: 12 nations ask India for vaccine; new virus variant in UK
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

top brunch news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In