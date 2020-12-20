“No rules in relationships,” says actor Sayani Gupta

brunch

Sayani Gupta has been riding the wave as her show Four More Shots Please! was nominated for International Emmy Awards 2020, and her short film Shameless has been touted as India’s official entry for the Oscars in the short-film category. The actress has trained in folk music and Rabindra Sangeet, thanks to her musician father. And the FTII graduate, who debuted with Second Marriage Dot Com (2012), shone through with her performance as Khanum in the Kalki Koechlin-starrer Margarita with a Straw (2014) “which by the way, was my first trip abroad as it was shot in New York,” her voice cracks over weak signal, as she drives down from Goa.

List three things that not many people know about you.

I learnt to ride a cycle while prepping for my role in Article 15 (2019). My grand uncle designed the Kolkata metro, and I’m trained in five dance forms, including Bharatanatyam.

One relationship rule you always follow...?

No rules when it comes to relationships!

What’s your biggest pet peeve on sets?

When food served to the crew is different than the food served for the cast.

And the best thing about Bollywood?

Can I say Shah Rukh Khan?

What’s been a mood-lifting activity during the lockdown?

Cooking and eating.

Tell us one dream you constantly saw while growing up.

That I arrived late for an exam and forgot what I prepared or waking up one day and people unable able to hear me.

And a Health Shot you swear by...?

Drink lots of water.

Finally, describe yourself in a hashtag.

#Believe

{ This or that? }

Instagram or Twitter?

Instagram

Margarita with a Straw or Parched?

Margarita with a Straw, of course

Big party or small gathering?

As small a gathering can be, I’ve social anxiety

Money or Fame?

Money

Ayushmann Khurrana or Akshay Kumar?

Ayushmann Khurrana

{ Bedside stories }

What is the first thing you do when you wake up?

On a good day, meditate; on others, check Instagram.

What is your idea of perfect breakfast in bed?

Warm water with lemon is a must and given a choice, cardamom toast with a sunny side up.

What do you wear to bed?

Ganji and shorts, that ideally no one should see me in. It’s tattered but extremely comfortable.

