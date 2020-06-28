e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 28, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Brunch / Personal agenda: “The sexiest quality in a man is his chivalry,” says Divyanka Tripathi

Personal agenda: “The sexiest quality in a man is his chivalry,” says Divyanka Tripathi

The actress with a following of millions on social media that rivals Bollywood’s biggest stars answers some fun questions

brunch Updated: Jun 28, 2020 09:04 IST
Ananya Ghosh
Ananya Ghosh
Hindustan Times
Divyanka Tripathi is most famous for her roles on TV, but her social media presence with 12.2 M followers, as well as that of her husband Vivek Dahiya with 1.6 M, is the envy of big Bollywood stars. Make-up: Sharukh Khan; Hair: Avinash Patel; Styling and outfit, Victor Robinson; jewellery, Izaara
Divyanka Tripathi is most famous for her roles on TV, but her social media presence with 12.2 M followers, as well as that of her husband Vivek Dahiya with 1.6 M, is the envy of big Bollywood stars. Make-up: Sharukh Khan; Hair: Avinash Patel; Styling and outfit, Victor Robinson; jewellery, Izaara(Horil Humad Photography)
         
All about Divyanka
  • Date of birth: December 14
  • Sun Sign: Sagittarius
  • Place of birth: Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh
  • First break : My first big break was Banoo Main Teri Dulhann (2006), that was aired on Zee TV

What’s the last show you binge-watched?
You and Designated Survivor.

Who was your first celebrity crush?
Christopher Reeve (Superman). I have always loved him and I will always love him, but now after Vivek (Dahiya, her husband) of course!

And the most bizarre style trend you’ve tried is...?
The ’70s retro look, with all the tassels and fringes!

What’s that one thing you got scolded for the most while growing up?
I was always scolded by my parents for not wearing slippers at home and the trend still continues as my husband too scolds me for the very same thing!

What’s the most romantic thing [husband] Vivek has done for you?
On my last birthday, he organised a game where every hour he made me pick up a chit, and I got the surprise gifts scribbled on them.

And something that you only discovered about him after you got married...?
Vivek is someone who can fall asleep at the count of three. Now that’s quite an art.

List one trait that makes a man super sexy to you.
His chivalry.

If you are home alone, what are you most likely to be caught doing?
Either cleaning or Netflix-ing!

Describe your typical, lazy Sunday.
Being an actor I don’t get Sundays off. But on my day off, I like to spend quality time with my husband. If he isn’t around, then I like pampering myself at the spa. And if we are with our family, then we go out for long drives and short trips.

If you were a television show, what would you title it as?
Pyaar do pyaar lo..!

Divyanka’s favourites
  • Comfort Foods: Dal baati churma, and hot chocolate
  • Holiday destination: Switzerland
  • Side of the bed: Left
  • Show: Sherlock Holmes
  • Favourite film: Godfather (1972)

From HT Brunch, June 28, 2020

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

tags
top news
Global Covid-19 cases cross 10-million mark, two-third infections reported in May-June
Global Covid-19 cases cross 10-million mark, two-third infections reported in May-June
India deploys air defence systems in eastern Ladakh
India deploys air defence systems in eastern Ladakh
Timely lockdown helped India fight Covid-19, PM Modi tells US doctors of Indian descent
Timely lockdown helped India fight Covid-19, PM Modi tells US doctors of Indian descent
LIVE: Germany inches towards 1.95 lakh Covid-19 cases
LIVE: Germany inches towards 1.95 lakh Covid-19 cases
PM Modi to address his Mann Ki Baat programme today
PM Modi to address his Mann Ki Baat programme today
Prior appointments, hygiene norms must: Maharashtra salons, parlours reopen
Prior appointments, hygiene norms must: Maharashtra salons, parlours reopen
BJP MLA calls Sharad Pawar Maharashtra’s ‘corona’, gets a reply from Ajit Pawar
BJP MLA calls Sharad Pawar Maharashtra’s ‘corona’, gets a reply from Ajit Pawar
Covid update: 5 lakh+ infected; PM on India cases; Delhi’s serological survey
Covid update: 5 lakh+ infected; PM on India cases; Delhi’s serological survey
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryHow to check UP Result 2020UP Board Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

top brunch news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In