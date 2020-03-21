Personal Agenda with Narain Karthikeyan: “The impossible is only something you haven’t yet achieved”

If not a racer, what would you have been?

A fighter pilot, may be...

In a nutshell Date of birth: January 14, 1977

Sun sign: Capricorn

Place of birth: Coimbatore

School/college: Stanes School, Coimbatore

First break: Joining the Jordan F1 team in 2005, which made me India’s first formula one racing driver

High point of your life: The most recent success of wining the Super GT X DTM Dream Race in Japan in November 2019

Low point of your life: Probably crashing out of the Macau Grand Prix while in the lead

Who has been your biggest inspiration?

Ayrton Senna, one of the greatest Formula One drivers of all time.

What’s your fitness secret?

I train for a couple of hours a day, six days a week, and am very particular about my diet: home-cooked food only!

The theme song of your life is…?

Rock you like a Hurricane, by The Scorpions

Name a Bollywood celebrity you like.

Probably John Abraham, as he’s also a bit of a speed junkie.

What is that one thing you can’t resist?

Spicy food is my weakness.

Name three gadgets that ensure your fitness.

My titanium necklace that ensures better blood flow, my Polar fitness monitor watch and my Usha cold-pressed juicer.

What’s the best way to handle trolls?

Just ignore them!

On Karthikeyan’s phone Most used App: WhatsApp

First thing I do on my phone in the morning: Check the news and all messages

Most rewatched on YouTube: Ayrton Senna’s qualifying lap of Monaco

Last Insta post: Happy New Year 2020

On speed dial: They know who they are!

When you are not on the racing track, where would we find you?

Travelling all over the country. Catching me isn’t that easy!

Tell us a piece of advice you want to give youngsters.

The desire to succeed has to come from within. It’ll empower you to always achieve your goals. The impossible is only something you haven’t yet achieved.

From HT Brunch, March 22, 2020

