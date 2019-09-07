Personal Agenda with Pulkit Samrat: “If I woke up as a woman, I would date Brad Pitt!”

brunch

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 23:52 IST

Facts Date of birth: December 29

Sunsign: Capricorn

Place of birth: Delhi

First break: Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

School/college: Manav Sthali School/ Montfort Senior Secondary School, New Delhi

High point of your life: The release of my first film Bittoo Boss (2012)

Low point of your life: Waiting for the release of my first film...

The last thing you googled…?

Pulkit Samrat!

What’s the last show you binge-watched?

Game Of Thrones.

On my phone Last Instagram post: Kriti Kharbanda

Apps you obsessively check: YouTube and Apple Music

The last call you missed: Bijoy Nambiar’s

Number of notifications on your phone right now: 27

Least-used app: WhatsApp

Favourite Insta filter: Inkwell

Favourite hashtag: #Drogostagram :)

A song you can’t stop listening to…?

Lamberghini.

If you had to pick a mentor in Bollywood, who would you choose?

I’ve been lucky to find mentors in Ritesh (Sidhwani) and Farhan Akhtar.

One actress you can’t wait to work with…?

Tabu.

What does feminism mean to you?

Equality. All humans are equal. Simple.

If you woke up as a woman, what’s the first thing you’d do?

Date Brad Pitt!

What would your ideal Sunday morning be like?

I’ll cook, laze, play some guitar, but won’t get out of my house.

What are three things that would impress you in a woman?

A good sense of humour, confidence and smile.

One item on your bedside table…?

Pillow mist.

Old-school romance or social media PDA – what works for you?

Old-school romance.

If you were on Tinder, who would you swipe right for?

Salma Hayek.

Describe your workout in three words.

Quick. Exhaustive. Fun.

A dish that’s not good for you but you can’t resist...?

Biryani.

What would the title of your autobiography be?

Our fingerprints don’t fade from the lives we touch! It’s a long title but I love it.

