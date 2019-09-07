Personal Agenda with Pulkit Samrat: “If I woke up as a woman, I would date Brad Pitt!”
The Fukrey actor also talks about old-school romance, Salma Hayek and that one thing he can't resist
- Date of birth: December 29
- Sunsign: Capricorn
- Place of birth: Delhi
- First break: Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi
- School/college: Manav Sthali School/ Montfort Senior Secondary School, New Delhi
- High point of your life: The release of my first film Bittoo Boss (2012)
- Low point of your life: Waiting for the release of my first film...
The last thing you googled…?
Pulkit Samrat!
What’s the last show you binge-watched?
Game Of Thrones.
- Last Instagram post: Kriti Kharbanda
- Apps you obsessively check: YouTube and Apple Music
- The last call you missed: Bijoy Nambiar’s
- Number of notifications on your phone right now: 27
- Least-used app: WhatsApp
- Favourite Insta filter: Inkwell
- Favourite hashtag: #Drogostagram :)
A song you can’t stop listening to…?
Lamberghini.
If you had to pick a mentor in Bollywood, who would you choose?
I’ve been lucky to find mentors in Ritesh (Sidhwani) and Farhan Akhtar.
One actress you can’t wait to work with…?
Tabu.
What does feminism mean to you?
Equality. All humans are equal. Simple.
If you woke up as a woman, what’s the first thing you’d do?
Date Brad Pitt!
What would your ideal Sunday morning be like?
I’ll cook, laze, play some guitar, but won’t get out of my house.
What are three things that would impress you in a woman?
A good sense of humour, confidence and smile.
One item on your bedside table…?
Pillow mist.
Old-school romance or social media PDA – what works for you?
Old-school romance.
If you were on Tinder, who would you swipe right for?
Salma Hayek.
Describe your workout in three words.
Quick. Exhaustive. Fun.
A dish that’s not good for you but you can’t resist...?
Biryani.
What would the title of your autobiography be?
Our fingerprints don’t fade from the lives we touch! It’s a long title but I love it.
From HT Brunch, September 8, 2019
First Published: Sep 07, 2019