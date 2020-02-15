e-paper
Home / Brunch / Personal Agenda with Ritu Beri:“We need more fashion watchdogs to keep things legit”

Personal Agenda with Ritu Beri:“We need more fashion watchdogs to keep things legit”

The veteran designer talks about fashion, wardrobe essentials, and the celebrity showstopper phenomenon

brunch Updated: Feb 15, 2020 22:56 IST

Hindustan Times
(Manoj Kesharwani )
         

What’s the last thing you googled?

The Virtue of Selfishness by Ayn Rand, to gift to my 12-year-old.

On Beri’s phone:
  • The first app I check in the morning: WhatsApp
  • Most watched on YouTube: Everything on Tina Turner and Ritu Beri
  • Favourite Insta filter: I don’t filter, pun intended!
  • First song on Spotify: Simply The Best by Tina Turner
  • Least used app: Snapchat

One piece of clothing we’ll always find in your wardrobe...?

My crisp cotton white shirt, that fits me better than a glove.

A personality you wish to dress up...?

Billie Eilish, for the Grammys.

Beri Facts
  • Date of birth: May 3
  • First break: Living like a Parisian in a city [Paris] that personifies love!
  • High point of your life: Most definitely my first show in Paris, 1999 at Le Semaine de la Haute Couture when Suzy Menkes complimented my work
  • Low point of your life: Each time I needed validation outside of myself

Tell us one wardrobe staple that everyone should have?

Sexy blue jeans.

What’s your take on the value of a celebrity showstopper in a fashion show today?

For the sake of it, superfluous. For the synergy of it, significant!

Beri says the high point of her life has been her shows during Le Semaine de la Haute Couture in Paris in 1999 and 2000 (pictured above). The senior designer is one of the first Indians to show her collection in the world’s fashion capital.
And on watchdogs like Diet Sabya...?

We need more of them to keep things legit.

What would the title of your autobiography be?

Heart of the Restless Mind.

From HT Brunch, February 16, 2020

