Raja Ravi Varma redux, Papon, and street art in this week’s WTF

brunch

Updated: Mar 07, 2020 19:55 IST

Watch

Papon’s version of Vaishnava Janato, a bhajan made famous by Mahatma Gandhi, might just be the perfect song to start your day with, especially in these turbulent times!

Tap

Check out photographer G Venket Ram’s Instagram account for his recreations of Raja Ravi Varma paintings for NAAM Charitable Trust’s 2020 calendar

Follow

Street Art Magic curates street art and graffiti from across the globe and is a must-follow account for pop culture and art aficionados!

Latest Street Art by the talented - XAV pic.twitter.com/zXXv49m35T — Street Art Magic (@streetartmagic) February 27, 2020

From HT Brunch, March 8, 2020

