Raja Ravi Varma redux, Papon, and street art in this week’s WTF
Curating the best of the Internet for your Sunday viewing benefitsbrunch Updated: Mar 07, 2020 19:55 IST
Watch
Papon’s version of Vaishnava Janato, a bhajan made famous by Mahatma Gandhi, might just be the perfect song to start your day with, especially in these turbulent times!
Tap
Check out photographer G Venket Ram’s Instagram account for his recreations of Raja Ravi Varma paintings for NAAM Charitable Trust’s 2020 calendar
View this post on Instagram
G Venket Ram - Calendar 2020 for Naam - Recreating Raja Ravi Varma An expectant mother holding a fruit symbolic of a new life, portrayed by @samantharuthprabhuoffl #naamct #gvenketram #gvenketramphotography #recreatingrajaravivarma #gappigopi #rajaravivarma The Raja Ravi Varma Heritage Foundation Credits: Concept: Suhasini Maniratnam @suhasinihasan & G Venket Ram @venketramg for Naam Charitable Trust Photography: G Venket Ram @venketramg Post-production: Disha Shah @disha_dee Styling: Amritha Ram @amritha.ram Make-up & Hair: Sadhna Singh @sadhnasingh1 @koduruamarnath Calendar Design: Padmaja Venket Ram @padmajav Jewellery courtesy: @princejewelleryindia @jozzspprince . Event PR: @theglassbox.chennai @supriya0913 @sonalikuruvilla Launch: The Folly, @amethystchennai . #rajaravivarmapainting #calendar2020 #calendar #photography #fineart #fineartphotography #photographyislife #lensculture
Follow
Street Art Magic curates street art and graffiti from across the globe and is a must-follow account for pop culture and art aficionados!
Latest Street Art by the talented - XAV pic.twitter.com/zXXv49m35T— Street Art Magic (@streetartmagic) February 27, 2020
From HT Brunch, March 8, 2020
