Home / Brunch / Raja Ravi Varma redux, Papon, and street art in this week’s WTF

Raja Ravi Varma redux, Papon, and street art in this week’s WTF

Curating the best of the Internet for your Sunday viewing benefits

brunch Updated: Mar 07, 2020 19:55 IST
Team HT Brunch
Hindustan Times
         

Watch

Papon’s version of Vaishnava Janato, a bhajan made famous by Mahatma Gandhi, might just be the perfect song to start your day with, especially in these turbulent times! 

Tap

Check out photographer G Venket Ram’s Instagram account for his recreations of Raja Ravi Varma paintings for NAAM Charitable Trust’s 2020 calendar  

View this post on Instagram

G Venket Ram - Calendar 2020 for Naam - Recreating Raja Ravi Varma An expectant mother holding a fruit symbolic of a new life, portrayed by @samantharuthprabhuoffl #naamct #gvenketram #gvenketramphotography #recreatingrajaravivarma #gappigopi #rajaravivarma The Raja Ravi Varma Heritage Foundation Credits: Concept: Suhasini Maniratnam @suhasinihasan & G Venket Ram @venketramg for Naam Charitable Trust Photography: G Venket Ram @venketramg Post-production: Disha Shah @disha_dee Styling: Amritha Ram @amritha.ram Make-up & Hair: Sadhna Singh @sadhnasingh1 @koduruamarnath Calendar Design: Padmaja Venket Ram @padmajav Jewellery courtesy: @princejewelleryindia @jozzspprince . Event PR: @theglassbox.chennai @supriya0913 @sonalikuruvilla Launch: The Folly, @amethystchennai . #rajaravivarmapainting #calendar2020 #calendar #photography #fineart #fineartphotography #photographyislife #lensculture

A post shared by G.Venket Ram (@venketramg) on

Follow

Street Art Magic curates street art and graffiti from across the globe and is a must-follow account for pop culture and art aficionados!

From HT Brunch, March 8, 2020

