Rewind. Play. Nostalgia: Five actors pick their favourite serials from the ’90s

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 07:07 IST

Rings a bell

Mithila Palkar

“I absolutely enjoyed watching Hum Paanch, and given my innate love for perpetual singing, Sweety became a role model. I remember attempting to sing before opening the door every time the doorbell rang! Maybe, only in my head, but I did!”

The truth seeker

Sumeet Vyas

“The first proper word I said, when learnt to speak, was ‘Chitrahaar’! I distinctly remember the soundtracks of those Doordarshan serials, which would emanate from the windows of nearby homes as we played cricket on the street. Shanti’s end credits was my cue to get back home! But one show I absolutely loved was Byomkesh Bakshi. That is also one character I always wanted to play.”

Sister act

Maanvi Gagroo

“I was a big fan of the show Hip Hip Hurray. My sister used to watch it, and I just had to copy everything she did. That’s how I got hooked. The cool thing is that the director of the show, Nupur Asthana, directed me in Four More Shots Please! Season 2. I used to love the character of Kiran, played by Peeya Rai Choudhuri. I totally wanted to play that part!”

The fanboy

Amit Sadh

“Fauji, undoubtedly! I was in school when it was first telecast. I was only allowed to watch that show on TV. Coming from an Army background, Fauji was very relatable, and it gave my family a lot to talk about. Shah Rukh Khan was so good as Lt. Abhimanyu Rai! I not only wanted to play that part, but my very first audition was for Fauji 2, which unfortunately didn’t materialise.”

Of epic proportion

Sayani Gupta

“While growing up, my favourite serial used to be Tehkikaat. I have always been a fan of detective books, and this was one of the best detective serials on TV at that time – probably one of the best Indian serials ever. But if I have to pick a character that I always wanted to play, it will be that of Draupadi. Sunday mornings used to be dedicated to Mahabharat, after all!”

From HT Brunch, July 19, 2020

