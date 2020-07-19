e-paper
Home / Brunch / Rewind. Play. Nostalgia: Five actors pick their favourite serials from the ’90s

Rewind. Play. Nostalgia: Five actors pick their favourite serials from the ’90s

With ’90s Hindi serials making a comeback, here’s a nostalgic trip down the memory lane

brunch Updated: Jul 19, 2020 07:07 IST
Ananya Ghosh
Ananya Ghosh
Hindustan Times
Five actors share their favourite Hindi serial from the 90's
Five actors share their favourite Hindi serial from the 90’s
         

Rings a bell
Mithila Palkar

Hindustantimes

“I absolutely enjoyed watching Hum Paanch, and given my innate love for perpetual singing, Sweety became a role model. I remember attempting to sing before opening the door every time the doorbell rang! Maybe, only in my head, but I did!”

The truth seeker
Sumeet Vyas

Hindustantimes

“The first proper word I said, when learnt to speak, was ‘Chitrahaar’! I distinctly remember the soundtracks of those Doordarshan serials, which would emanate from the windows of nearby homes as we played cricket on the street. Shanti’s end credits was my cue to get back home! But one show I absolutely loved was Byomkesh Bakshi. That is also one character I always wanted to play.”

Sister act
Maanvi Gagroo

Hindustantimes

“I was a big fan of the show Hip Hip Hurray. My sister used to watch it, and I just had to copy everything she did. That’s how I got hooked. The cool thing is that the director of the show, Nupur Asthana, directed me in Four More Shots Please! Season 2. I used to love the character of Kiran, played by Peeya Rai Choudhuri. I totally wanted to play that part!”

The fanboy
Amit Sadh

Hindustantimes

Fauji, undoubtedly! I was in school when it was first telecast. I was only allowed to watch that show on TV. Coming from an Army background, Fauji was very relatable, and it gave my family a lot to talk about. Shah Rukh Khan was so good as Lt. Abhimanyu Rai! I not only wanted to play that part, but my very first audition was for Fauji 2, which unfortunately didn’t materialise.”

Of epic proportion
Sayani Gupta

Hindustantimes

“While growing up, my favourite serial used to be Tehkikaat. I have always been a fan of detective books, and this was one of the best detective serials on TV at that time – probably one of the best Indian serials ever. But if I have to pick a character that I always wanted to play, it will be that of Draupadi. Sunday mornings used to be dedicated to Mahabharat, after all!”

From HT Brunch, July 19, 2020

