Small screen wonders: 5 shows with the best fashion quotient!

1. Billie Tual and Esther Vanhove, Osmosis

“Osmosis is a French science fiction television web series on Netflix. It has very chic and futuristic styling. And, the story line is great too.”



– Sonam Dubal, fashion designer

2. Moira and Johnny Rose, Schitt’s Creek

“Schitt’s Creek is a show that every fashion aficionado must follow for its clothing! The positioning of luxury couturiers, the likes of Alexander McQueen with luxury street wear such as Balenciaga and Givenchy provide a refreshing yet stark contrast to the storyline based out of the small town.”

–Shivan & Narresh, fashion designers

3. Jamie and Claire Fraser, Outlander

“Outlander is a show with a good line-up of fashion. It gives good lessons on the history of costumes; shows different eras and their costumes are done very well. Claire, who is the protagonist, is very elegant and pulls off each look with ease.”

– Jenjum Gadi, fashion designer

4. Harvey Specter and Rachel Zane, Suits

“Even though Suits is a really corporate show and presents the hard-hitting world of courtroom dramas, the styling of the show is impeccable. They show power suits in a new light and the clothes become better with each season.”

–Aastha Sharma, celebrity stylist

5. Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow, Game of Thrones

“The costumes in GoT fascinate me. They help communicate the nuances of the story and add to its authenticity. It’s not easy to create an authentic world, when it is fictitious, because you’re recreating a costume from a time that never existed.”

– Sama Ali, couturier

