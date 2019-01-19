Stand up acts, illustrations on this week’s WTF

Watch

Chal Kya Raha Hai is a hilarious take by stand-up comic Jeeveshu Ahluwalia for those who have the very “what is my life!?” moment

Illustrator Akshara Ashok takes on social issues, taboos and everyday struggles in the most creative sense on @happyfluffcomics

The best part about being a freelance writer is sometimes you get surprise payments. And they are a surprise because they come 5 months late. — Ginny Hogan (@ginnyhogan_) January 15, 2019

Writer and stand-up Ginny Hogan’s wit and sense of humour on @ginnyhogan_ to add a dash of sass to your feed

From HT Brunch, January 20, 2018

