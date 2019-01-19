 Stand up acts, illustrations on this week’s WTF
Stand up acts, illustrations on this week’s WTF

Curating the best of the Internet for your Sunday viewing benefits

Jan 19, 2019
Team HT Brunch
Team HT Brunch
Hindustan Times
Here’s what to watch, tap, follow this week

Watch

Chal Kya Raha Hai is a hilarious take by stand-up comic Jeeveshu Ahluwalia for those who have the very “what is my life!?” moment

Tap

Illustrator Akshara Ashok takes on social issues, taboos and everyday struggles in the most creative sense on @happyfluffcomics

Follow

Writer and stand-up Ginny Hogan’s wit and sense of humour on @ginnyhogan_ to add a dash of sass to your feed

From HT Brunch, January 20, 2018

First Published: Jan 19, 2019 20:21 IST

