Stand up acts, illustrations on this week’s WTF
Curating the best of the Internet for your Sunday viewing benefitsbrunch Updated: Jan 19, 2019 20:34 IST
Chal Kya Raha Hai is a hilarious take by stand-up comic Jeeveshu Ahluwalia for those who have the very “what is my life!?” moment
Illustrator Akshara Ashok takes on social issues, taboos and everyday struggles in the most creative sense on @happyfluffcomics
The best part about being a freelance writer is sometimes you get surprise payments. And they are a surprise because they come 5 months late.— Ginny Hogan (@ginnyhogan_) January 15, 2019
Writer and stand-up Ginny Hogan’s wit and sense of humour on @ginnyhogan_ to add a dash of sass to your feed
From HT Brunch, January 20, 2018
First Published: Jan 19, 2019 20:21 IST