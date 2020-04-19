The fashion edit: How to rock the work-from-home look!

With WFH (work from home) becoming the new norm, here are a few rules that you should keep in mind to make you look and feel better.

Aashna Shroff /Social media influencer

“Get dressed early. When working from home as it’s easy to get lazy and lack motivation. So, getting dressed and ready before 10am prepares me to begin my work day and I’m able to focus and be more productive!”

Rule #1: How to make pyjama tops dressy

“This look is the perfect combination of pyjamas and meaning business,” says social media influencer Aashna Shroff. “Since I’d ideally wear a shirt and jeans for a meeting if I was stepping outside, my home version is this pyjamashirt over a cute bralette instead,” she adds.

Expert speak: “Pairing your satin night shirt with a pair of jeans to work from home yet leaving a semi formal centre part hair, makes the look a cool blend of comfort with creative styling. Lift your fusion look with a nice lipstick,” says celebrity stylist Amy Billimoria.

Rule #2: Turn loungewear into workwear

“When I’m in no mood for jeans, there’s always oungewear!” says Aashna. “This cute grey marl set is super thin and airy, but also flattering and lets me enjoy the comfort of working from home without being in pyjamas! A few silver accessories bring it all together,” she adds.

Expert speak: “Loungewear is ideal when you have the luxury of working in the comfort of your bed and want to simply send out emails etc. Grab a printed scarf or cravats and you are video-conference ready!” says Amy.



Pooja Makhija/ Celebrity nutritionist

“Remember to be yourself when dressing up, so you feel like your best self and not like a trend you’ve picked up”

RULE #3: Even at home, don’t forget your shoes

“Comfort precedes style for me and so I wear something like this light pink striped shirt with a cool white denim skirt, belt and shoes and I keep accessories minimum,” she adds.

Expert speak: “Wearing loose comfy shirts while working from home is a great idea but it’s best paired with a pair of loose palazzos or stretch denims as it gives more comfort whilst you sit on a couch or bed,” says Amy Billimoria.

RULE #4: How to max out breezy maxis

“Long tube dresses are the easiest to style up or down depending on the occasion,” feels Pooja. Here she’s styled a gorgeous pristine white dress with subtle metallic jewellery and quirky slippers picked from a getaway in Mykonos, Greece. “A pretty hairband and a dab of light pink lip hue creates the perfect beachy, cool vibe while working from home,” Pooja says.

Expert speak: “A tube dress makes you feel a spunk even though you’re all by yourself and it helps you sit easily, fold your legs, be on your laptop or do video conferencing. Pep it up by having a cool hairstyle or just putting some kind of a mild gloss on your lips,” Amy suggests.

Surabhi Sehgal /Food stylist & recipe developer

“Pair your work-from-home outfits with statement jewellery pieces to add a dash of drama”

Rule #5: Make online meetings classy in chiffons and shrugs

“I put on a simple black skirt, a red chiffon sleeveless top and a black shrug for video calls and meetings. The look is stylish, understated and yet not too dressy” says food stylist Surabhi Sehgal. “The stretchable black skirt, loose top and a shrug instead of a business jacket, make it comfortable to work from home. The top can be changed and the same skirt and shrug can be used on other days for a different look,” she explains.

Expert speak: “When going formal in this look, remember less is more for accessories. Dress it up with a scarf and keep the make-up nude,” says fashion designer Nachiket Barve.

RULE #6: Keep the spirits up even in monocrhome

“This black and white classic and timeless look is comfortable enough to lounge around and professional enough for business calls and work sessions online,” says Surabhi and adds how a long shrug can add an element of fun to the otherwise classic and simple look.

Expert speak: “To make the most of this very graphic and chic look simply throw on a discreet neckpiece when you sit for online work sessions,” advises Nachiket.



Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi /Artist and lawyer

“Make an effort to look the part if you want to feel the part!

Rule #7: Candy colours for a cheerful countenance

“Rolling out of bed and sitting down at my desk meant waning productivity. So I slip into dresses with bold prints and candy hues as they instantly make you rise and shine!” says artist and lawyer Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi.

Expert speak: “This summery dress is perfect for an online zoom party, which is the only way you can party at this quarantine hour. All you need is a flowery headband and bangles,” says fashion designer Jenjum Gadi.

Rule #8: Work those comfiest jeans a little harder

“I pair jeans with a camisole and throw on a jacket for a semi-formal look. My platform heels come handy to paint bigger works,” says Bahaar. “It is a no fuss, yet professional look when now I’m juggling between being a consultant, researcher and artist.”

Expert speak: “A perfect outfit to be in to make your cooking insta stories or any stories! Opt for flats to feel more comfortable,” says Jenjum.

Ayesha Puri /Architect

“Wear loose and comfortableclothes that keep you at ease while working and throw in an accessory to make sure you are ready for a work video call at anytime!”

Rule #9: Embrace serious lounging

“I wear a loungewear twin set as it’s perfect for working from home. This is because of the soft fabric which does not crush even while you’re sitting back with your feet up!” says Ayesha, an architect. “Throw in a cute long necklace and get houseparty ready on Zoom with friends or colleagues!” smiles Ayesha.

Expert speak: “This look is the easiest to dress up or down with accessories. Add a neckpiece or drape a scarf to inject a bit of interest and colour to the look,” says stylist Rishi Raj.

RULE #10: The long and the short of wearing shorts

“I pair breezy shirts with tailored shorts, which is best especially when you’re working outdoors! Swap the full shirt and trouser look for this casual version of your usual office attire,” suggests Ayesha.

Expert speak: “Be careful of where you sit because those pristine white shorts tend to get stained easily. Also, make sure your camera frame only includes the top half for a work call,” recommends Rishi.

Anam Mirza /Stylist & entrepreneur

“Stay away from anything tight. Loose clothes keep comfort intact and your mind at ease for a productive and smooth work day at home.”

RULE #11 : Fill the room with roomy dresses

“An oversize T-shirt dress is perfect for working from home. I pair it with Valentino sliders, which are super comfortable,” says stylist Anam Mirza. “I’ve accessorised with two clips and now I’m ready for a meeting with clients on Zoom!” she shares.

Expert speak: “To make it more work appropriate add a slim/wide belt to cinch in the waist and give the outfit a crisper silhouette,” says celebrity stylist Rishi Raj.

Rule #12: COMPLETE THE LOOK WITH CHEERFUL FOOTWEAR

“When I’m wearing a comfortable and relaxed pair of jeans and a top, my shoes are formal from the front, open from behind and they are super comfortable. It’s an ideal look for me to sit in my home office,” says Anam.

Expert speak: “While jeans are a go-to when we want to feel relaxed and casual, they tend to lose shape as the day unfolds. So go for stretch denims that stay snug whether you’re sitting cross-legged or on a chair,” suggests Rishi.

Namrata Purohit /Fitness trainer

“A pair of hoops and a high pony look great with activewear”

Rule #13: Use activewear, to motivate movement

“I pair colour block tights with a porcelain white crop top and keep the look organised with sneakers for a day full of activity and rejuvenation,” says fitness expert Namrata Purohit.

Expert speak: “If you love wearing athleisure wear this look is ideal when remotely interacting with your peers from home. To add a formal touch throw on a boyfriend jacket or a bomber jacket or a sweater,” says fashion designer Nachiket Barve.

Rule #14: Keep calm in neutrals and colour block

“Choose your bright shades of active wear, team it with a smart accessory and a statement piece of jewellery to work in your garden or balcony or simply make the most of your YouTube workout session,” says Namrata.

Expert speak: “The vibrant hues work for all body types. Just skip accessories, tie up the hair and keep the make-up natural,” says Nachiket.