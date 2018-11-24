The Princess Switch on this week’s Brunch WTF

Watch

The trailer of Vanessa Hudgens’ Christmas starrer The Princess Switch will get you ready for the snowy days with mush, love and complicated stories.

Poetrygram and love verses that go from cute to intense and are worth framing on The Pacified Soul (@thepacifiedsoul).

Through war, i have learnt that life is a gift . — Bana Alabed (@AlabedBana) September 12, 2018

The account may have faced its share of criticism, but Bana Al Abed’s tweets (@AlabedBana) will remind you of the humanity factor missing in times of war.

From HT Brunch, November 25, 2018

First Published: Nov 24, 2018 21:07 IST