Today in New Delhi, India
Nov 24, 2018-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

The Princess Switch on this week’s Brunch WTF

Curating the best of the Internet for your Sunday viewing benefits

brunch Updated: Nov 24, 2018 22:23 IST
Team HT Brunch
Team HT Brunch
Hindustan Times
the princess switch,netflix,vanessa hudgens
Here’s what to watch, tap, follow this week

Watch

The trailer of Vanessa Hudgens’ Christmas starrer The Princess Switch will get you ready for the snowy days with mush, love and complicated stories.

Tap

Poetrygram and love verses that go from cute to intense and are worth framing on The Pacified Soul (@thepacifiedsoul).

Follow

The account may have faced its share of criticism, but Bana Al Abed’s tweets (@AlabedBana) will remind you of the humanity factor missing in times of war.

From HT Brunch, November 25, 2018

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

First Published: Nov 24, 2018 21:07 IST

tags

more from brunch