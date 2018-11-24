The Princess Switch on this week’s Brunch WTF
Curating the best of the Internet for your Sunday viewing benefitsbrunch Updated: Nov 24, 2018 22:23 IST
The trailer of Vanessa Hudgens’ Christmas starrer The Princess Switch will get you ready for the snowy days with mush, love and complicated stories.
'I miss Her' . Follow up @thepacifiedsoul for poems, musings and snippets 🌸 . #lovequotes #relationshipgoals #loveher #lovequote #bookstagram #lovepoem #literature #quotestoliveby #poetryofinstagram #writing #thoughts #writingcommunity #quotestagram #poets #wordgasm #thoughtoftheday #book #author #wordporn #read #value #wisewords #mind #feelings #wordsofwisdom #philosophy #poems #missingyou #shirt #thepacifiedsoul 🌻
Poetrygram and love verses that go from cute to intense and are worth framing on The Pacified Soul (@thepacifiedsoul).
Through war, i have learnt that life is a gift .— Bana Alabed (@AlabedBana) September 12, 2018
The account may have faced its share of criticism, but Bana Al Abed’s tweets (@AlabedBana) will remind you of the humanity factor missing in times of war.
From HT Brunch, November 25, 2018
