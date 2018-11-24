Wedding fashion special: 9 new colours for the modern Indian bride

The wedding season’s round the corner and what better way to give your big day a sassy spin than look resplendent in hues other than, well, the expected red. So, safely skip this done-to-death trousseau favourite and dazzle in everything from purple to sage and ivory to grey.



Presenting nine colours that’ll make the bride shine like a goddess on her wedding day and how to flaunt them!

Team this gown with a pair of diamond earrings suggests designer Dolly J. Gown, Amit Aggarwal; earrings, Latique (Hari Nair )

The metallic green bride

Go Maharashtrian chic!

Green has always been the preferred colour when it comes to the attire of Maharashtrian brides as it signifies new life, creativity and fertility. Women also wear green bangles to complement their nauvari saris, and while these bangles can be embellished, most women prefer wearing simple ones.

“Overdoing a green gown like this one with accessories can seem flashy, the outfit itself is quite glam and textured, which makes it perfect for the main day. Wear a pair of diamond earrings,” suggests designer Dolly J.

Why green over red?

“Metallic green would complement someone who has honey-hued skin tone,” says Dolly.

Go for minimal make-up and accessories this ensemble using fresh flowers.Sari gown, Manish Malhotra; earrings, Latique (Hari Nair )

The ivory bride

Fulfil your white fantasy

Looking at all those gorgeous celebrity wedding gowns while trying to find your colour? Well, Meghan Markle made the world teary-eyed in her Givenchy gown, and you can too! Subtle shades of ivory have been there in Indian traditions as well, with Kerala brides wearing the off-white. Stylist Rishi Raj suggests, “Go for minimal make-up and accessories and use fresh flowers, and if you want to add some extra sparkle, go for classic cuts in diamonds, he adds

Why ivory over red? “Ivory suits dusky, bronze skin tones. Also, simply because you want to! There truly is no dress-code when it comes to wedding dresses. It is your special day,” he says.

For a more global look on your wedding day, purple and sage are great breakaway colours from the traditional hues of red says designer Rahul Mishra. (Left) Lehenga, Ekaya; necklace and ring, Khanna Jewellers; (Right) Lehenga, Raw Mango; earrings and necklace, Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas (Hari Nair )

The purple and sage bride

Exude quiet elegance

“For a more global look on your wedding day, purple and sage are great breakaway colours from the traditional hues of red,” says award-winning designer” Rahul Mishra. Designer Suneet Varma, who has worked with fashion scion,Yves Saint Laurent, says the focus is not on embroidery anymore, but on the detail. “You can accessorise with gold and pearl jewellery or wear jewels in contrasting colours, like a pair of big earrings and bangles to make a statement with the purple lehenga.”

Why purple and sage green over red?

“Purple looks wonderful on slightly wheatish complexions although there isn’t any restriction,” says Rahul. Suneet adds,“This outfit is resplendent in its colour, purple, that is traditional yet modern. It’s quiet elegance will allow you to dance without feeling bound.”

Move away from convention by wearing a sombre shade of gold in your outfit itself and avoid piling on kilos of gold jewellery. Lehenga, Ashima Leena; necklace and earrings, Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas (Hari Nair)

The pale gold bride

Shine more than your jewellery

It is hard to visualise an Indian wedding sans gold in the wedding dress. However, you can move away from convention by wearing a sombre shade of gold in your outfit itself and avoid piling on kilos of gold jewellery that will only clash.

“A gold outfit makes you look bejewelled, like royalty”—Amy Billimoria, fashion expert

Couturier and fashion expert Amy Billimoria advises, “Wear a polki set or add colour to the jewellery in shades of emeralds and rubies. You could also use a passa on one side of the hair-do and create a fusion.”

Why gold over red?

“A gold-coloured outfit not only works for all complexions, but also makes you look bejewelled, like royalty!” says Amy.

History has dresses in grey tones that may inspire an unconventional bride says couturier Shyamal Shodhan of Shyamal & Bhumika. Sari, Ekaya; necklace, choker and earrings, Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas (Hari Nair )

The grey bride

Dump last season’s bold black, pick a shade instead!

“A bride may find unusual colours that aren’t a part of our usual wedding wardrobes and may want to include those in her trousseau. History has dresses in grey tones that may inspire an unconventional bride,” says couturier Shyamal Shodhan of the luxury brand Shyamal & Bhumika.

“Natural grey photographs beautifully, in both open and closed settings”—Shyamal Shodhan, fashion designer

Why grey over red?

“Grey complements South Asian skin tones. Vintage opal grey and moon grey are trending this season for day weddings, while the smoked pearl and frost grey are favoured for the night. Plus, natural grey is a great transitional colour and photographs beautifully in both, open and closed settings,” he says.

Opt for temple jewellery with this rust lehenga if you’re going for a South Indian wedding, says Rimple Narula. Lehenga, Soltee by Sulakshana Monga; choker and necklace, Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas (Hari Nair)

The rust bride

It’s close to red, yet rust adds a shade of fresh appeal

“Rust is a colour that is used in different cultures of India and we’re now witnessing intercultural weddings where brides are becoming fearless in their fashion choices,” opines fashion designer Rimple Narula, who has designed for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmaavat. For accessories, she recommends, “Navrathan jewellery could really set the ball rolling. Alternatively, one can even use temple jewellery if you’re going for a South Indian wedding,” says Rimple.

Why rust over red?

“Rust works for South Indian weddings, which take place in the mornings. Also, this colour would be perfect for a Rajasthani-themed wedding. It would stand out against the colour of the desert. Plus, it looks good on brides who are dusky,” opines Rimple.

Nachiket Barve feels that the new-age radical bride can also create a luxe look by wearing sombre colours like a pale yellow or blush. (Left) Lehenga, Anju Modi; necklace and ring, Khanna Jewellers; (Right) Lehenga, Tarun Tahiliani; earrings, Khanna Jewellers (Hair Nair )

The light yellow and blush bride

Pick pretty, soft, feminine...

You’ve seen the use of yellow in Rajput-Mughal miniature paintings from the 16th to the 19th century. As weddings are now becoming about the couple rather than the family, fashion designer Nachiket Barve feels that the new-age radical bride can also create a luxe look by wearing sombre colours like a pale yellow or blush. He adds, “These colours look resplendent on fair women and you can wear polki jewellery if you’re wearing organza, chanderi or chiffon.”

“These colours are perfect for Sikh weddings as they happen in the day time…” —Nachiket Barve, fashion designer

Why light yellow or blush over red?

“It’s the perfect colour for a Maharashtrian or Sikh wedding as they happen in the day time,” he says.

From HT Brunch, November 25, 2018

