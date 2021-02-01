IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Budget / Budget 2021: Market volatility to continue, say analysts
Sensex(PTI photo)
Sensex(PTI photo)
budget

Budget 2021: Market volatility to continue, say analysts

In the last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark tumbled 2,592.77 points or 5.30 per cent due to profit-booking ahead of the Union Budget.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 08:52 AM IST

The markets will be keenly watching the budget announcements made by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament on Monday.

The Sensex has lost nearly eight per cent from the record high of 50,000, in one of the tumultuous sharp fall of stock markets last week. This year, Sensex lost 3% in a month before the budget is presented in parliament while it slipped 4% last year. In three out of five times, the Sensex has given negative returns in a month prior to the budget.

Analysts say that market volatility is expected to continue this week in the wake of Union Budget, macro data and RBI policy.

The Economic Survey 2020-21 was tabled in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

It projected that India's economy is likely to grow by 11 per cent in the fiscal year beginning April 1 as a vaccine drive and rebound in consumer demand help it emerge from the carnage inflicted by a strict coronavirus lockdown.

The rebound will follow an estimated 7.7 per cent contraction in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the current financial year, the document said.

According to the survey, the "V-shaped recovery is supported by Covid vaccination drive."

In the last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark tumbled 2,592.77 points or 5.30 per cent due to profit-booking ahead of the Union Budget.

Global trends will also be monitored besides investment trend of foreign portfolio investors (FPIs).

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
union budget of india budget 2021-22 sensex
app
Close
Representative image
Representative image
budget

union budget 2021 income tax slab live updates nirmala sitharaman

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:19 AM IST
Income Tax slab LIVE updates: All eyes are on FM Sitharaman's announcements on income tax slabs.
READ FULL STORY
Union Minister of State for Finance & Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur addresses people of Himachal Pradesh via video-conference on completion of 3 yrs of Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP govt in the state, in New Delhi.(ANI)
Union Minister of State for Finance & Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur addresses people of Himachal Pradesh via video-conference on completion of 3 yrs of Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP govt in the state, in New Delhi.(ANI)
budget

Budget will be in accordance with people's expectations, says Anurag Thakur

ANI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:13 AM IST
Budget 2021: All eyes are fixed on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as she is set to present Union Budget 2021-22 in Parliament on Monday, at a time when India is recovering from the Covid-19 crisis.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Manish Tewari (Ravi Choudhary/HT Photo )
Congress leader Manish Tewari (Ravi Choudhary/HT Photo )
budget

‘Most crucial budget after 1991 but may get a talkathon’: Manish Tewari jabs FM

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 08:58 AM IST
Budget 2021, which is Sitharaman’s third, is likely to focus on health and employment generation and may revolve around the philosophy of “growth with a human touch,” people familiar with the development told HT.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sensex(PTI photo)
Sensex(PTI photo)
budget

Budget 2021: Market volatility to continue, say analysts

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 08:52 AM IST
In the last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark tumbled 2,592.77 points or 5.30 per cent due to profit-booking ahead of the Union Budget.
READ FULL STORY
Close
All eyes are on finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman as she is set to present a Budget 'never like before'(REUTERS)
All eyes are on finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman as she is set to present a Budget 'never like before'(REUTERS)
budget

Union Budget 2021 Live Updates: 'Bahi-Khata in hand', FM leaves ministry office

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:20 AM IST
Budget 2021 Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hinted that this Budget will be an extension of the four-five mini budgets Nirmala Sitharaman announced in 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the final touches of Union Budget 2021-22, at Finance Ministry in New Delhi on Sunday.(PTI Photo)
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the final touches of Union Budget 2021-22, at Finance Ministry in New Delhi on Sunday.(PTI Photo)
budget

Sitharaman to present 'budget like never before', expectations high

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 08:02 AM IST
Budget 20201 is expected to revolve around the philosophy of “growth with a human touch”. It is not expected to carry any major exemption on taxation because of a resource crunch.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Analysts say the government would also have to consider providing tax relief to small businesses and consumers.(Bloomberg Fille Photo)
Analysts say the government would also have to consider providing tax relief to small businesses and consumers.(Bloomberg Fille Photo)
budget

Budget 2021 aiming to revive economy despite limited fiscal headroom

Reuters, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 07:46 AM IST
The economy is projected to contract 7.7% in the current fiscal year. However in its annual report on the economy to parliament on Friday the government forecast growth of 11% for the coming fiscal year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File Photo of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman(PTI File Photo )
File Photo of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman(PTI File Photo )
budget

In a first, FM Nirmala Sitharaman to present budget 2021 in paperless form

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 07:30 AM IST
Last month during the traditional halwa ceremony, Nirmala Sitharaman launched the “Union Budget Mobile App” for hassle-free access of budget documents.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.(ANI)
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.(ANI)
budget

Number Theory: Five numbers to watch out for in the Budget

By Roshan Kishore
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 07:53 AM IST
Here are five numbers worth tracking in this year’s budget.
READ FULL STORY
Close
How the government addresses the twin challenges of fuelling economic growth and maintaining fiscal prudence will define the trajectory markets take in the near term, analysts said.(HT Photo)
How the government addresses the twin challenges of fuelling economic growth and maintaining fiscal prudence will define the trajectory markets take in the near term, analysts said.(HT Photo)
budget

Union budget 2021: All eyes on Nirmala Sitharaman

By Nasrin Sultana, Livemint, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 07:59 AM IST
FM Sitharaman will have to strike a fine balance between prioritising growth and maintaining fiscal prudence.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Covid-19 pandemic and the restrictions that continue are expected to cause the economy to contract by 7.7% in 2020-21, according to an the National Statistical Office.(PTI)
The Covid-19 pandemic and the restrictions that continue are expected to cause the economy to contract by 7.7% in 2020-21, according to an the National Statistical Office.(PTI)
budget

Budget to focus on job creation, health today

By Rajeev Jayaswal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 08:50 AM IST
Budget 2021: Big infrastructure projects, continued support to MSMEs and making India self-reliant will be the other objectives of Sitharaman’s third budget.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.(PTI)
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.(PTI)
budget

Sitharaman aims to revive pandemic-hit economy, raise spending on key sectors

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:21 PM IST
Experts expect Sitharaman to alleviate the economic destruction caused by the coronavirus pandemic and lay a blueprint to bring back the world's fastest-growing major economy on track.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP