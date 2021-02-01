Budget will benefit big companies, result in inflation: Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said the Union Budget presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday would benefit only the "big companies" and result in inflation. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader’s comments came after Sitharaman proposed doubling healthcare spending and lifted caps on foreign investments in the insurance market to help revive an economy that suffered its deepest recorded slump as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Sitharaman projected a fiscal deficit of 6.8% of gross domestic product (GDP) for 2021-22. The current year was expected to end with a deficit of 9.5%, she said, well up from the 7% expected earlier.
"This budget is a benefit to a few big companies. It will work to increase the problems of common people with inflation," Kejriwal tweeted hours after the budget was announced.
In the historic budget, first, to be announced after the coronavirus pandemic, ₹35,000 crore were allocated for Covid-19 vaccine development. As part of Union Budget 2021-22, the finance minister announced a slew of taxation reforms such as exemption from filing tax returns for senior citizens above the age of 75 with only pension income.
While some leaders said the budget was not friendly for the common people and the middle class, others lauded it as the budget of a self-reliant India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Sitharaman on the announcements and said the budget carries a "sense of reality" in it and "confidence of development".
"This budget will bring several positive changes for individuals, investors, industry and infrastructure sectors. I congratulate FM Nirmala Ji and her team on this Budget," PM Modi said. "We have taken the approach of widening new opportunities for growth, new openings for our youth, a new high to human resources, develop new regions for infrastructure, walking towards technology and bring new reforms in this budget," he added.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticised the budget on the grounds that it did not increase the cash flow into the hands of people. "Forget putting cash in the hands of people, Modi Govt plans to handover India's assets to his crony capitalist friends," he tweeted.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget 2021: Sitharaman’s ₹2.25k crore infra push for 4 poll-bound states
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union Budget 2021: Here is what will be dearer and cheaper now
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt okays 15th Finance Commission proposal for non-lapsable security fund
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union Budget: Higher education sector set to get boost, says Dinesh Sharma
- "The Union Budget is a budget of a self-reliant India (Aatma Nirbhar Bharat). Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India will show the way to the world. The Budget will strengthen the economy and India will become a USD 5 trillion economy," Dinesh Sharma said in a statement.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget will benefit big companies, result in inflation: Arvind Kejriwal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union Budget 2021: Asset reconstruction company, AMC to manage NPAs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre extends funds worth ₹14,788 crore for Bengaluru metro in Budget 2021
- Only one phase of the metro is operational in Bengaluru and delays in completing subsequent phases has added to escalating costs and increased dependence on private transport.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget 2021: Amid farmers’ stir, FM announces 7 more measures for agri sector
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India to borrow big for nearly half-trillion dollar budget
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget 2021: ₹75,100 cr allocated for farmers; agri credit target raised
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union Budget 2021: National Rail Plan, increase in allocation for Railways
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget 2021: 'We have spent and we have spent', says Nirmala Sitharaman
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Social security benefit to be extended to platform, gig workers: FM Sitharaman
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget lays the strong foundation for Self-Reliant India: Rajnath Singh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox