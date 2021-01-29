IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Budget / In Parliament speech, President recalls 'sacrifice' by soldiers in Galwan clash
President Kovind was addressing a joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament.(Reuters)
President Kovind was addressing a joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament.(Reuters)
budget

In Parliament speech, President recalls 'sacrifice' by soldiers in Galwan clash

The President also assured the country by saying extra Forces have been deployed at Line of Actual Control (LAC) for protection of India's sovereignty.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 01:55 PM IST

In his first Parliament speech of the year, President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday recalled the Army lives lost in Galwan Valley clash with China last year and said his government is committed to the protection of the interests of the nation.

"Twenty jawans made the supreme sacrifice in Galwan valley in June 2020. Every citizen is grateful to these martyrs. My government is committed to the protection of the interests of the nation," President Kovind said.

The President also assured the country by saying extra Forces have been deployed at Line of Actual Control (LAC) for protection of India's sovereignty.

President Kovind was addressing a joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament. In his address, the President condemned the violence that broke out on Republic Day in the national capital and said that the national flag and the national day were insulted in the past few days.

The President said that while the constitution provides freedom of expression to all, it also teaches people to follow rules and regulations seriously.

"The national flag and a holy day like Republic Day were insulted in the past few days. The constitution that provides us Freedom of Expression, is the same constitution that teaches us that law and rules have to be followed seriously," he said.

During the joint session, President Kovind also paid tribute to people who succumbed to Covid-19. He lauded the Central government for its "timely decision" taken by the government during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic that "saved the lives of lakhs of citizens" and pointed out that the number of new coronavirus cases was going down rapidly in the country.

The first part of the ongoing budget session will continue till February 15. The second part of the session will be held from March 8 to April 8.

In this Budget session, the Rajya Sabha will function from 9am to 2pm and Lok Sabha from 4pm to 9pm with Zero Hour and Question Hour.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
president kovind ram nath kovind budget 2021-22 union budget of india galwan clash
app
Close
e-paper
President Ram Nath Kovind addresses to the nation on the eve of 72nd Republic Day, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)
President Ram Nath Kovind addresses to the nation on the eve of 72nd Republic Day, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)
budget

Full speech text: Prez Kovind's address to Parliament as Budget session starts

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 01:30 PM IST
India is holding its Budget session in the Parliament starting today. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the country's Union budget on February 1.
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Kovind was addressing a joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament.(Reuters)
President Kovind was addressing a joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament.(Reuters)
budget

In Parliament speech, President recalls 'sacrifice' by soldiers in Galwan clash

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 01:55 PM IST
The President also assured the country by saying extra Forces have been deployed at Line of Actual Control (LAC) for protection of India's sovereignty.
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Ram Nath Kovind
President Ram Nath Kovind
budget

From 'insult to National Flag' to farm laws: 10 quotes of Ram Nath Kovind

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 12:08 PM IST
The Constitution that provides us Freedom of Expression, is the same Constitution that teaches us that law and rules have to be followed seriously, the President said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"Today the number of new Covid-19 cases is going down rapidly. The number of recoveries is very high,” President Kovind said.
"Today the number of new Covid-19 cases is going down rapidly. The number of recoveries is very high,” President Kovind said.
budget

India will not stop despite the challenges, says President Ram Nath Kovind

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 12:57 PM IST
“Joint session of Parliament amid Corona pandemic is essential. It’s a new yr & a new decade & we’re also entering into the 75th yr of independence. Today all MPs are present here with message & trust that however tough be the challenge neither we nor India will stop,” Kovind said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed at the beginning of the Budget session on Friday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed at the beginning of the Budget session on Friday.
india news

'There have been 4-5 mini budgets in 2020,' PM Modi says ahead of Budget session

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 11:35 AM IST
The Union Budget will be seen as a continuation of those mini budgets, PM Modi said
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sitharaman’s plan will likely rely on generous public spending to spur activity, putting more money in the hands of the average taxpayer to boost consumption and easing rules to attract investments when she presents the budget.(File Photo)
Sitharaman’s plan will likely rely on generous public spending to spur activity, putting more money in the hands of the average taxpayer to boost consumption and easing rules to attract investments when she presents the budget.(File Photo)
budget

High stakes as India vows to unveil a budget like ‘Never Before’

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 07:26 AM IST
“Expectations are high, going into this budget,” said Samiran Chakraborty, an economist with Citigroup Inc. “Expenditure profile could move from survival to revival as the focus on infrastructure increases.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
The budget session will have 33 sittings and the union budget will be presented for the first time in conditions created by COVID-19.(ANI file photo)
The budget session will have 33 sittings and the union budget will be presented for the first time in conditions created by COVID-19.(ANI file photo)
budget

Prez Kovind to address members of 2 Houses seated in 3 locations for first time

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 07:22 AM IST
Rajya Sabha will meet at 3 pm on Friday and one hour after the presentation of the general budget on February 1. On the remaining days, the House will meet between 9 am and 2 pm.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The budget would be telecast live on Lok Sabha TV. It would also be telecast on Doordarshan, Rajya Sabha TV etc.(PTI file photo. Representative image)
The budget would be telecast live on Lok Sabha TV. It would also be telecast on Doordarshan, Rajya Sabha TV etc.(PTI file photo. Representative image)
budget

When is the Union Budget 2021? How to watch live telecast?

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 07:33 AM IST
This will be the third annual budget tabled by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government which is led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Economic Survey is prepared by the Chief Economic Advisor. KV Subramanian has been holding the post since December 2018.(Vipin Kumar /HT PHOTO)
Economic Survey is prepared by the Chief Economic Advisor. KV Subramanian has been holding the post since December 2018.(Vipin Kumar /HT PHOTO)
business

Budget 2021: Economic Survey 2020-21 to be presented today

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 08:46 AM IST
Chief Economic Adviser KV Subramanian will address a press conference at 2.30pm after the presentation of the Economic Survey.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Serafino Cota at his 18-room hotel near south Goa’s Cavelossim beach(HT Photo)
Serafino Cota at his 18-room hotel near south Goa’s Cavelossim beach(HT Photo)
budget

The next 12 months are going to be very tough, says hotel owner Cota

By Gerard de Souza, Hindustan Times, Panaji
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 06:26 AM IST
  • Cota’s predicament sums up the story of small hotel owners and the tourism sector across India during the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) observed International Customs Day on Wednesday.(HT Photo)
The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) observed International Customs Day on Wednesday.(HT Photo)
budget

Ease of doing business key focus area of Customs: Finance Minister

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 04:59 AM IST
  • The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) observed International Customs Day on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The session will run from January 29 to April 8 with a recess from February 15 to March 7.(PTI Photo)
The session will run from January 29 to April 8 with a recess from February 15 to March 7.(PTI Photo)
budget

Parliament set to see a stormy Budget Session

By Saubhadra Chatterji, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 05:51 AM IST
  • Opposition parties will use the Budget Session to target the government on its handling of the Covid-19-ravaged economy and the India-China border staff.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chidambaram said that even without the pandemic, the economy would have continued on the downward path that had begun in the first quarter of 2018-19 and continued for eight successive quarters.(Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times)
Chidambaram said that even without the pandemic, the economy would have continued on the downward path that had begun in the first quarter of 2018-19 and continued for eight successive quarters.(Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times)
budget

Expect budget with dressed-up numbers, says former finance minister Chidambaram

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 01:11 AM IST
  • Chidambaram said the government should make direct cash transfers to 20-30% of the families at the bottom of the pyramid for at least six months.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Two DMK MPs said on condition of anonymity that their party cannot afford to send all MPs to Parliament on a daily basis at this time because elections are drawing near in Tamil Nadu.(PTI File)
Two DMK MPs said on condition of anonymity that their party cannot afford to send all MPs to Parliament on a daily basis at this time because elections are drawing near in Tamil Nadu.(PTI File)
india news

Fewer TMC, DMK MPs may attend budget session

By Saubhadra Chatterji, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 03:55 AM IST
Elections are due to take place in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu in April-May, along with polls in Assam, Kerala and the Union territory of Puducherry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman needs to boost spending to dig India out of an unprecedented recession when she presents her budget February 1.(ANI)
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman needs to boost spending to dig India out of an unprecedented recession when she presents her budget February 1.(ANI)
budget

Union budget 2021: Economists warn any new tax in India could hurt recovery

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 09:32 PM IST
A so-called Covid cess shouldn’t be announced because the economy is still normalizing after a strict and vast lockdown, said Sonal Varma, an economist at Nomura Holdings.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP