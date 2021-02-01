IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Budget / ‘Most crucial budget after 1991 but may get a talkathon’: Manish Tewari jabs Nirmala Sitharaman
Congress leader Manish Tewari (Ravi Choudhary/HT Photo )
Congress leader Manish Tewari (Ravi Choudhary/HT Photo )
budget

‘Most crucial budget after 1991 but may get a talkathon’: Manish Tewari jabs Nirmala Sitharaman

Budget 2021, which is Sitharaman’s third, is likely to focus on health and employment generation and may revolve around the philosophy of “growth with a human touch,” people familiar with the development told HT.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 08:58 AM IST

Congress leader Manish Tewari took a swipe at Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who will present the budget for the fiscal year 2021-22 on Monday, saying if the Economic Survey 2020-21 that was tabled in the Lok Sabha last week is to anything to go by then the budget may be a “Talkathon of fluff sans any substance.”

Click here complete 2021 Budget coverage

He said that this was the most crucial budget since 1991 as the GDP has been declining for almost three years now and hoped that the finance minister realised the gravity of the times. “This is the most crucial budget after 1991. GDP is in the 37 th straight month of Decline. I do hope @nsitharaman acknowledges the seriousness of the situation. However if economic Survey was anything to go by then all you may get is a Talkathon of fluff sans any substance,” the Congress’ Member of Parliament from Anandpur Sahib wrote on Twitter.

The post comes hours before Sitharaman’s budget presentation at 11am in Parliament. As the country reels from the coronavirus pandemic, the finance minister’s budget will be a continuation of the stimulus packages earlier last year to cope with the Covid-19 crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. Earlier this month, the finance minister had claimed that the budget for the financial year starting April will be “like never before.”

Follow live updates on Budget 2021 here

According to the Economic Survey tabled in Parliament on Friday, the economy’s growth is projected at 11% in the next financial year despite a 7.7% contraction forecast for the current financial year.

Budget 2021, which is Sitharaman’s third, is likely to focus on health and employment generation and may revolve around the philosophy of “growth with a human touch,” people familiar with the development told HT.

Big infrastructure projects, assistance to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and making India self-reliant to become a key player in the global supply chain are also likely to be key features of Sitharaman’s budget.

Though several opposition parties boycotted the President’s address to the joint sitting of Parliament on Friday, the parties including Congress may join two key debates on the President’s speech and the Union Budget, according to people aware of the developments.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
Union Minister of State for Finance & Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur addresses people of Himachal Pradesh via video-conference on completion of 3 yrs of Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP govt in the state, in New Delhi.(ANI)
Union Minister of State for Finance & Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur addresses people of Himachal Pradesh via video-conference on completion of 3 yrs of Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP govt in the state, in New Delhi.(ANI)
budget

Budget will be in accordance with people's expectations, says Anurag Thakur

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:09 AM IST
Budget 2021: All eyes are fixed on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as she is set to present Union Budget 2021-22 in Parliament on Monday, at a time when India is recovering from the Covid-19 crisis.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Manish Tewari (Ravi Choudhary/HT Photo )
Congress leader Manish Tewari (Ravi Choudhary/HT Photo )
budget

‘Most crucial budget after 1991 but may get a talkathon’: Manish Tewari jabs FM

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 08:58 AM IST
Budget 2021, which is Sitharaman’s third, is likely to focus on health and employment generation and may revolve around the philosophy of “growth with a human touch,” people familiar with the development told HT.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sensex(PTI photo)
Sensex(PTI photo)
budget

Budget 2021: Market volatility to continue, say analysts

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 08:52 AM IST
In the last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark tumbled 2,592.77 points or 5.30 per cent due to profit-booking ahead of the Union Budget.
READ FULL STORY
Close
All eyes are on finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman as she is set to present a Budget 'never like before'(REUTERS)
All eyes are on finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman as she is set to present a Budget 'never like before'(REUTERS)
budget

Union Budget 2021 Live Updates: FM arrives at finance ministry office

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:04 AM IST
Budget 2021 Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hinted that this Budget will be an extension of the four-five mini budgets Nirmala Sitharaman announced in 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the final touches of Union Budget 2021-22, at Finance Ministry in New Delhi on Sunday.(PTI Photo)
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the final touches of Union Budget 2021-22, at Finance Ministry in New Delhi on Sunday.(PTI Photo)
budget

Sitharaman to present 'budget like never before', expectations high

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 08:02 AM IST
Budget 20201 is expected to revolve around the philosophy of “growth with a human touch”. It is not expected to carry any major exemption on taxation because of a resource crunch.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Analysts say the government would also have to consider providing tax relief to small businesses and consumers.(Bloomberg Fille Photo)
Analysts say the government would also have to consider providing tax relief to small businesses and consumers.(Bloomberg Fille Photo)
budget

Budget 2021 aiming to revive economy despite limited fiscal headroom

Reuters, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 07:46 AM IST
The economy is projected to contract 7.7% in the current fiscal year. However in its annual report on the economy to parliament on Friday the government forecast growth of 11% for the coming fiscal year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File Photo of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman(PTI File Photo )
File Photo of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman(PTI File Photo )
budget

In a first, FM Nirmala Sitharaman to present budget 2021 in paperless form

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 07:30 AM IST
Last month during the traditional halwa ceremony, Nirmala Sitharaman launched the “Union Budget Mobile App” for hassle-free access of budget documents.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.(ANI)
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.(ANI)
budget

Number Theory: Five numbers to watch out for in the Budget

By Roshan Kishore
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 07:53 AM IST
Here are five numbers worth tracking in this year’s budget.
READ FULL STORY
Close
How the government addresses the twin challenges of fuelling economic growth and maintaining fiscal prudence will define the trajectory markets take in the near term, analysts said.(HT Photo)
How the government addresses the twin challenges of fuelling economic growth and maintaining fiscal prudence will define the trajectory markets take in the near term, analysts said.(HT Photo)
budget

Union budget 2021: All eyes on Nirmala Sitharaman

By Nasrin Sultana, Livemint, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 07:59 AM IST
FM Sitharaman will have to strike a fine balance between prioritising growth and maintaining fiscal prudence.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the final touches of Union Budget 2021-22, at Finance Ministry in New Delhi, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. (PTI)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the final touches of Union Budget 2021-22, at Finance Ministry in New Delhi, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. (PTI)
budget

Sitharaman's 'Bahi Khata 2.0' for pandemic-hit India: Experts' expectations

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 10:57 PM IST
Finding space in the budget for the first time in Independent India will be expenditure on vaccination in FY22 — which could be shared among the central government, state governments and households.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.(PTI)
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.(PTI)
budget

Sitharaman aims to revive pandemic-hit economy, raise spending on key sectors

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:21 PM IST
Experts expect Sitharaman to alleviate the economic destruction caused by the coronavirus pandemic and lay a blueprint to bring back the world's fastest-growing major economy on track.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New Delhi: Parliament House illuminated in tricolors during the Beating Retreat ceremony, in New Delhi, Friday, Jan 29, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)(PTI01_29_2021_000328B)(PTI)
New Delhi: Parliament House illuminated in tricolors during the Beating Retreat ceremony, in New Delhi, Friday, Jan 29, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)(PTI01_29_2021_000328B)(PTI)
budget

First part of budget session to end on Feb 13: Report

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 10:42 PM IST
At an all-party meeting, the leaders of various parties raised farmers' protests over farm laws and wanted a discussion on the issue. The Rajya Sabha also decided to change its sitting to February 13.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP