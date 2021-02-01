Nirmala Sitharaman presents Budget 2021. Read full speech here
Finance minister on Monday presented the budget for the financial year 2021-21, which she said was one “like never before” and added that the preparation of the document was undertaken in unprecedented circumstances. The minister said budget relied on six pillars of Health, infrastructure, inclusive development, innovation, governance and human capital.
Sitharaman said the government is ready to revive growth across all sectors of the economy and pegged fiscal deficit at 9.5% for the current financial year, 6.8% of GDP for the year 2021-22, and has set a target of fiscal deficit less than 4.5% of GDP in 2025-26.
Surprisingly, Sitharaman did not introduce or change any income tax slabs in this budget. She however, said that the seniors citizens above 75 years of age, who get only pension income, will now be exempt from filing income tax returns (ITR). Among other key announcements was a ₹35,000 crore expenditure on Covid-19 vaccines and a capital expenditure of Rs5.54 lakh crore.
Here’s Nirmala Sitharaman’s full Budget 2021-22 speech
PM Modi says India's 'self-reliant' budget brought in exceptional circumstances
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded India's budget for 2021-2022 and said that it has been introduced in exceptional circumstances.
CBI allocated over ₹835 crore in Budget
- The CBI had received ₹802.19 crore initially in the last budget and it was increased to ₹835.75 crore in the revised estimates for 2020-21. The agency has been allocated ₹835.39 crore to manage its affairs in 2021-22, a minute dip of ₹36 lakh.
100% visionless, Budget theme 'sell India', says TMC
- "India's first paperless budget is also a 100% visionless budget. Theme of the fake budget is Sell India!" TMC spokesperson Derek O'Brien said. "Railways: sold, Airports: sold, Ports: sold, Insurance: sold PSUs: 23 sold!"
Focus on Covid-19 vaccines, tax relief for elderly mark Budget 2021: 10 points
- An estimated ₹2.23 lakh crore has been allocated for public health expenditure for the financial year 2021-2022. This is an increase of 137% against the expenditure outlined in the budget last year.
