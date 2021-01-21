IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Budget / Opposition to decide on boycotting meet with PM Modi ahead of Budget session
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks to the media inside the parliament premises on the first day of the winter session in New Delhi.(Reuters/ File photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks to the media inside the parliament premises on the first day of the winter session in New Delhi.(Reuters/ File photo)
budget

Opposition to decide on boycotting meet with PM Modi ahead of Budget session

The parties supporting the ongoing farmers' agitation will decide if they want to attend or boycott the meet called by PM Modi over the ongoing protest against farm laws, said senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 03:56 PM IST

With less than 10 days to go for the customary all-party meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the budget session of Parliament, Opposition parties are likely to meet and decide whether they will attend the meet slated for January 30.

The parties supporting the ongoing farmers' agitation will decide if they want to attend or boycott the meet called by PM Modi over the ongoing protest against farm laws, said senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra.

"We can meet on January 28 or January 29 or an hour before the meet (all-party meeting). Whether to attend or boycott it, the decision will be taken at the meeting," Chandumajra told ANI. The meeting is likely to take place virtually.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair an all-party meeting virtually on January 30. The Opposition’s demands and the government’s legislative plans for the session are expected to be discussed at the meeting.

All party meetings are customary affairs before every parliament session.The SAD leader also met BJP-ally Janata Dal (United) to seek its support on the demand of repealing farm laws.

Punjab's regional party SAD has reached out to the Opposition as well as to allies of BJP to take up the issue of "destruction of the federal structure by not allowing the states to spend from various heads in the budget", reported ANI.

With a stormy start expected for the upcoming Parliamentary budget session, top leaders - including Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Thawarchand Gehlot from the government met at defence minister Rajnath Singh's residence on Wednesday to strategise the Opposition's stance.

The Congress has said it will raise the issue of Goswami’s chats during the session. The opposition has suggested the leaked messages point to collusion and leak of classified security information.

The Congress has accused Modi and top ministers of violating the Official Secrets Act and demanded a probe and action against those who allegedly leaked sensitive information to Goswami.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
narendra modi opposition leaders
app
Close
e-paper
Covid-19 taught Monami Basu that virtual classes cannot replace physical classes.
Covid-19 taught Monami Basu that virtual classes cannot replace physical classes.
budget

‘Hope govt spends more on education sector to bridge digital divide’

By Fareeha Iftikhar, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 02:17 AM IST
Last year’s budget had some allocation for virtual classes and mass online degree courses. “But in spite of that, when this year forced virtual classes and online degree courses on us, we did not see any great improvement in facilities and infrastructure,” said Monami Basu, an assistant professor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Parliament authorities will ensure maximum protection for members and officials, including a blanket ban on visitors, strict social distancing and the use of masks and other measures.(HT PHOTO.)
Parliament authorities will ensure maximum protection for members and officials, including a blanket ban on visitors, strict social distancing and the use of masks and other measures.(HT PHOTO.)
budget

RT-PCR tests for MPs; Zero, Question hours back in Budget session

By Saubhadra Chatterji, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 02:08 AM IST
The Rajya Sabha will sit from 9 am to 2 pm followed by the Lok Sabha, from 4 pm to 9 pm, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla announced on Tuesday. As MPs don’t have priority access to Covid-19 vaccines before the session, RT-PCR tests will be done for all MPs, their families, and their assistants.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Parliament building reflected in a puddle after heavy rain during the monsoon session of the Indian Parliament in New Delhi.(AP)
The Parliament building reflected in a puddle after heavy rain during the monsoon session of the Indian Parliament in New Delhi.(AP)
budget

Budget session of Parliament from January 29: 10 points

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 06:28 PM IST
Here’s everything you need to know about the Budget session this year
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.(PTI)
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.(PTI)
budget

Nirmala Sitharaman holds pre-budget consultation with state finance ministers

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 05:59 AM IST
The meeting, held through video conference, was attended by chief ministers, deputy chief ministers, finance ministers and senior officers from the states.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The upcoming budget or the first session of this year will take place after 2020 saw two sessions being cut short and the winter session entirely skipped due to the pandemic.(ANI)
The upcoming budget or the first session of this year will take place after 2020 saw two sessions being cut short and the winter session entirely skipped due to the pandemic.(ANI)
budget

Budget session: New seating plan, security rejig likely

By Saubhadra Chatterji, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 05:37 AM IST
Instead of the usually packed Lok Sabha, the proceedings will play out with MPs spaced out in the galleries and chamber of both Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha during the budget speech. They will also be distributed between the Central Hall, Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha for the President’s speech.
READ FULL STORY
Close
App-based cab driver Vijay N says fuel prices should be brought down.( Satish Bate/HT )
App-based cab driver Vijay N says fuel prices should be brought down.( Satish Bate/HT )
budget

‘Want emergency fund, insurance for cabbies’: Vijay N

By Aroosa Ahmed, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 07:18 AM IST
For the 2021 Union budget, Vijay N wants the government to create an emergency fund for drivers and provide insurance to cab drivers. “Drivers who have been operating for six months and do not have any accident on record should be provided with an emergency fund facility,” he said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP Parliamentary party office secretary Balasubrahmanyam Kamarsu has written a letter to members saying that apart from legislative work, important topics are likely to be discussed during the session.(Burhaan Kinu/ Hindustan Times)
BJP Parliamentary party office secretary Balasubrahmanyam Kamarsu has written a letter to members saying that apart from legislative work, important topics are likely to be discussed during the session.(Burhaan Kinu/ Hindustan Times)
budget

BJP tells MPs to ensure their presence in Parliament during budget session

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 08:56 PM IST
It called upon members not to make programmes outside Delhi during the Parliament session and ensure their presence in the House.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society (Pacs) — the official agency to procure paddy on behalf of the state government— has not bought harvested crop yet because the pandemic delayed the process. And local merchants are offering him <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,000-1,200 for a quintal of paddy against the minimum support price (MSP) of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,868. (Representative Image)(HT_PRINT)
The Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society (Pacs) — the official agency to procure paddy on behalf of the state government— has not bought harvested crop yet because the pandemic delayed the process. And local merchants are offering him 1,000-1,200 for a quintal of paddy against the minimum support price (MSP) of 1,868. (Representative Image)(HT_PRINT)
budget

‘Want assured income, better deal for farmers’

By Subhash Pathak
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 12:40 AM IST
A 49-year-old Dalit landless labourer, Paswan sows paddy on small patches of land adding up to roughly 1.15 acres, belonging to a local landlord, Ras Bihari Singh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Villagers spray pesticides in a field on the outskirts of Sanand, around 30 km from Ahmedabad on September 1. The five states cited previously have also reported the maximum number of patients that have been cured and discharged, cumulatively accounting for 58.04% of the total 65,081 people who have recovered till September 1. (Sam Panthaky / AFP)
Villagers spray pesticides in a field on the outskirts of Sanand, around 30 km from Ahmedabad on September 1. The five states cited previously have also reported the maximum number of patients that have been cured and discharged, cumulatively accounting for 58.04% of the total 65,081 people who have recovered till September 1. (Sam Panthaky / AFP)
budget

Budget 2021: PMFAI demands GST reduction on pesticides to 5% from 18%

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 11:22 AM IST
The Union Budget will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Overall spending levels need to increase significantly and there is also a need to correct the growing sectoral imbalance with a bias in favour of tertiary facilities together with increasing neglect of primary health-care facilities.(PTI File Photo)
Overall spending levels need to increase significantly and there is also a need to correct the growing sectoral imbalance with a bias in favour of tertiary facilities together with increasing neglect of primary health-care facilities.(PTI File Photo)
budget

Health Budget must look beyond Covid mitigation

By Sourindra Mohan Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 01:54 AM IST
This entails addressing prevailing systemic deficiencies along with managing the added burden of Covid-19. India’s health sector requires a two-fold intervention by the government.
READ FULL STORY
Close
india news

ESOP tax breather among start-up incentives

By Salman SH | Livemint, Bengaluru
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2020 02:05 PM IST
At present, employees typically pay tax when they exercise their options and when they finally sell their shares. ESOPs serve as an important compensation tool for them, particularly in fast-growing startups, whose valuations multiply at a fast rate
READ FULL STORY
Close
The finance minister has also relaxed the eligibility of NBFCs for debt recovery.(File Photo)
The finance minister has also relaxed the eligibility of NBFCs for debt recovery.(File Photo)
india news

Credit guarantee for HFCs, NBFCs proposed in Budget 2020

By Gopika Gopakumar | Livemint
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2020 01:57 PM IST
In Budget 2020-21,finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has proposed an expansion of the existing partial credit guarantee scheme, first announced last year, to cover securities issued by NBFCs and housing finance companies (HFCs).
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to experts, Saturday’s announcement was significant for its focus on quantum computing.(iStock Photo / Representative Image)
According to experts, Saturday’s announcement was significant for its focus on quantum computing.(iStock Photo / Representative Image)
india news

Quantum computing research gets Rs 8,000-crore push in Budget 2020

By HT Correspondent | Hindustan Times, New Delhi, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2020 01:31 PM IST
The announcements were part of a plan meant to encourage a “new economy” that made use of technology such as artificial intelligence, Internet-of-Things, and data analytics.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman also announced a Krishi Udan Yojana to be launched by the ministry of civil aviation on international and national routes in Budget 2020-21.(Reuters File)
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman also announced a Krishi Udan Yojana to be launched by the ministry of civil aviation on international and national routes in Budget 2020-21.(Reuters File)
india news

Union Budget proposes 100 new airports by 2024

By Anisha Dutta | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2020 01:16 PM IST
The government’s Udan scheme is aimed at making air travel affordable, improving regional connectivity and developing regional airports.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Last year saw several realty-focused steps from the government, the key being the Rs 25,000 crore alternate investment fund for last-mile funding of stalled housing projects.(Parveen Kumar / HT Photo)
Last year saw several realty-focused steps from the government, the key being the Rs 25,000 crore alternate investment fund for last-mile funding of stalled housing projects.(Parveen Kumar / HT Photo)
india news

Developers unhappy with Union Budget 2020, say no major steps for real estate sector

By Bidya Sapam | Livemint
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2020 11:58 AM IST
In the Budget 2020-21 presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the government has retained its focus on affordable housing but did not make any specific announcement to revive housing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP