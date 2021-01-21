Opposition to decide on boycotting meet with PM Modi ahead of Budget session

With less than 10 days to go for the customary all-party meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the budget session of Parliament, Opposition parties are likely to meet and decide whether they will attend the meet slated for January 30.

The parties supporting the ongoing farmers' agitation will decide if they want to attend or boycott the meet called by PM Modi over the ongoing protest against farm laws, said senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra.

"We can meet on January 28 or January 29 or an hour before the meet (all-party meeting). Whether to attend or boycott it, the decision will be taken at the meeting," Chandumajra told ANI. The meeting is likely to take place virtually.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair an all-party meeting virtually on January 30. The Opposition’s demands and the government’s legislative plans for the session are expected to be discussed at the meeting.

All party meetings are customary affairs before every parliament session.The SAD leader also met BJP-ally Janata Dal (United) to seek its support on the demand of repealing farm laws.

Punjab's regional party SAD has reached out to the Opposition as well as to allies of BJP to take up the issue of "destruction of the federal structure by not allowing the states to spend from various heads in the budget", reported ANI.

With a stormy start expected for the upcoming Parliamentary budget session, top leaders - including Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Thawarchand Gehlot from the government met at defence minister Rajnath Singh's residence on Wednesday to strategise the Opposition's stance.

The Congress has said it will raise the issue of Goswami’s chats during the session. The opposition has suggested the leaked messages point to collusion and leak of classified security information.

The Congress has accused Modi and top ministers of violating the Official Secrets Act and demanded a probe and action against those who allegedly leaked sensitive information to Goswami.