IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Budget / Parliament set to see a stormy Budget Session
The session will run from January 29 to April 8 with a recess from February 15 to March 7.(PTI Photo)
The session will run from January 29 to April 8 with a recess from February 15 to March 7.(PTI Photo)
budget

Parliament set to see a stormy Budget Session

  • Opposition parties will use the Budget Session to target the government on its handling of the Covid-19-ravaged economy and the India-China border staff.
READ FULL STORY
By Saubhadra Chatterji, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 02:27 AM IST

Seventeen opposition parties on Thursday announced that they will boycott President Ram Nath Kovind’s address to both houses of Parliament on Friday, the inaugural day of the Budget Session, to protest against three contentious farm laws passed by the Centre, setting the stage for a confrontation with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).


Only Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will not take part in the boycott, which parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi said the Opposition should reconsider.

“I appeal to leaders from all parties not to boycott the President’s address. The government is ready to discuss all issues threadbare and as much time as is required will be set aside when the business advisory committees of both Houses meet,” Joshi said.

Opposition parties intend to demand the repeal of the three farm laws passed in September that seek to ease restrictions in farm trade, allow traders to stockpile large quantities of food stocks for future sales and lay down a national framework for contract farming based on written agreements. Farmers say the laws will erode their bargaining power and leave them at the mercy of powerful agribusinesses.

Opposition parties will use the Budget Session to target the government on its handling of the Covid-19-ravaged economy and the India-China border staff. The parties announced full support to farmers, claimed the government played a “nefarious role in orchestrating” the violence that marred protest rallies by farmers on Republic Day and said their main aim in the session would be to have the laws repealed.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who will chair an all-party meeting on Friday, said that the session will offer “ample opportunity” for MPs to raise issues. “This will be a long session with Question Hour and Zero Hour. The lawmakers will get enough opportunities to raise all issues. Disrupting the session will not benefit them,” Birla said, pointing out that the debate on the President’s address allows MPs to raise “any issue under the sun”.

The session will run from January 29 to April 8 with a recess from February 15 to March 7. The budget is to be presented in Parliament by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1.

Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad of the Congress, reached out to different political party leaders on behalf of Congress president Sonia Gandhi to bring them together on the farmers’ issues. BSP chief Mayawati refused to come on board, but the Congress, Trinamool Congress, Left parties, Nationalist Congress Party, National Conference, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Shiv Sena, Samajwadi Party, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Indian Union Muslim League, Peoples Democratic Party, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam , Kerala Congress (Mani) and All India United Democratic Front have joined hands. Later, the Aam Aadmi Party also said it will boycott the address.

This is the first time in recent history that nearly the entire Opposition will boycott the President’s customary address to Parliament at the beginning of the first session every year. In 2019, the Opposition skipped Kovind’s special address to a joint sitting on the occasion of Constitution Day. “The PM and the BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party] government remain arrogant, adamant and undemocratic in their response (to farmers’ protests). Shocked by this insensitivity of the Government, we, the following opposition political parties, reaffirming the collective demand for the repeal of the Anti Farmer Laws and in solidarity with the Indian Farmers, have decided to boycott the President’s address to both the Houses of Parliament on Friday, January 29, 2021,” a joint statement signed by all parties said.

“The three Farm Laws are an assault on the rights of the States and violate the federal spirit of the Constitution. If not repealed, these Laws will effectively dismantle the edifice of National Food Security that rests upon MSPs, [minimum support prices], government procurement and Public Distribution System (PDS),” the statement added.

With the farm laws emerging as the glue between parties with diverse a outlook, opposition leaders will strive for effective coordination, keeping the upcoming assembly poll dynamics on the back-burner.

The Congress and Trinamool, the two key Opposition parties, are rivals in poll-bound West Bengal. CM and Trinamool head Mamata Banerjee has called a party meeting on Friday to chalk out the party’s parliamentary strategy. While the Opposition will focus on farm issues, the government wants to replace four ordinances — the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020; the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Ordinance. 2020; the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021, and the Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020. It will also push a data protection bill and the DNA technology regulation bill.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
union budget of india budget 2021-22
app
Close
e-paper
The session will run from January 29 to April 8 with a recess from February 15 to March 7.(PTI Photo)
The session will run from January 29 to April 8 with a recess from February 15 to March 7.(PTI Photo)
budget

Parliament set to see a stormy Budget Session

By Saubhadra Chatterji, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 02:27 AM IST
  • Opposition parties will use the Budget Session to target the government on its handling of the Covid-19-ravaged economy and the India-China border staff.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chidambaram said that even without the pandemic, the economy would have continued on the downward path that had begun in the first quarter of 2018-19 and continued for eight successive quarters.(Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times)
Chidambaram said that even without the pandemic, the economy would have continued on the downward path that had begun in the first quarter of 2018-19 and continued for eight successive quarters.(Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times)
budget

Expect budget with dressed-up numbers, says former finance minister Chidambaram

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 01:11 AM IST
  • Chidambaram said the government should make direct cash transfers to 20-30% of the families at the bottom of the pyramid for at least six months.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman needs to boost spending to dig India out of an unprecedented recession when she presents her budget February 1.(ANI)
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman needs to boost spending to dig India out of an unprecedented recession when she presents her budget February 1.(ANI)
budget

Union budget 2021: Economists warn any new tax in India could hurt recovery

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 09:32 PM IST
A so-called Covid cess shouldn’t be announced because the economy is still normalizing after a strict and vast lockdown, said Sonal Varma, an economist at Nomura Holdings.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The IMF report also suggests that India will continue to hold its tag of one of the world’s fastest growing major economies, said the BJP spokesperson.(REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The IMF report also suggests that India will continue to hold its tag of one of the world’s fastest growing major economies, said the BJP spokesperson.(REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
budget

Good economics is good politics, expect a dream budget: BJP

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 07:31 PM IST
The BJP spokesperson said several indicators have shown that Indian economy is showing a V-shaped recovery
READ FULL STORY
Close
The tentative dates for the Budget Session of Parliament were decided after a meeting of the cabinet committee for parliamentary affairs on Tuesday, but a final decision will be taken after consultation with opposition parties by the end of the week.(HT PHOTO.)
The tentative dates for the Budget Session of Parliament were decided after a meeting of the cabinet committee for parliamentary affairs on Tuesday, but a final decision will be taken after consultation with opposition parties by the end of the week.(HT PHOTO.)
budget

Budget should focus on growth recovery; fiscal deficit may fall to 6.2 % in FY22

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 06:04 PM IST
The report pegged growth at 9.6 per cent for 2021-22 and (-)7.8 per cent for the current financial year 2020-21.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman along with Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur during 'Halwa' ceremony to mark the commencement of final stage of Union Budget 2021-22 and launch of 'Union Budget Mobile App' to provide easy and quick information to all stakeholders, in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)(PTI01_23_2021_000232A)(PTI)
New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman along with Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur during 'Halwa' ceremony to mark the commencement of final stage of Union Budget 2021-22 and launch of 'Union Budget Mobile App' to provide easy and quick information to all stakeholders, in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)(PTI01_23_2021_000232A)(PTI)
budget

Experts do not expect any major income tax relief in Budget

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 05:19 PM IST
Suggestions are being discussed at top level and no one knows what is being decided.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In May update to the oulook, Fitch had projected Indian economy’s growth at 9.5% in 2021-22. S&P has forecast a 5% contraction in the fiscal year starting April, and the growth to recover to 8.5 % next fiscal.(REUTERS File)
In May update to the oulook, Fitch had projected Indian economy’s growth at 9.5% in 2021-22. S&P has forecast a 5% contraction in the fiscal year starting April, and the growth to recover to 8.5 % next fiscal.(REUTERS File)
budget

Watch farm stocks, automakers, banks as India unveils its annual budget

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 09:46 AM IST
India’s annual budget will be unveiled on February 1, with expectations that the government will boost spending to reboot an economy that’s forecast to contract the most this year since 1952. Here’s a guide to those stocks that may be most affected by the spending plan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A view of the Parliament House. (Mohd Zakir/HT Archive)
A view of the Parliament House. (Mohd Zakir/HT Archive)
budget

Parliament: Fewer regional party MPs may attend as they prep for assembly polls

By Saubhadra Chatterji
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 09:19 AM IST
Four states, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal and Assam, along with the Union Territory of Puducherry will be going to the polls in April-May this year
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kumar further said, "They may try to dilute the agitation through some declarations for farmers and farming sector. It will be fake. I do not believe that the budget will favour society."(PTI file photo. Representative image)
Kumar further said, "They may try to dilute the agitation through some declarations for farmers and farming sector. It will be fake. I do not believe that the budget will favour society."(PTI file photo. Representative image)
budget

Union budget will favour corporates, not farmers: Kerala agriculture minister

ANI, Thiruvananthapuram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 09:05 AM IST
"It will be a budget which will favour corporates. There is no chance to get any favour from the central government for the downtrodden masses, especially farmers," Kumar told ANI.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anganwadi worker Sumitra Devi. (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT Photo)
Anganwadi worker Sumitra Devi. (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT Photo)
budget

‘Hope govt fulfils dream of a respectable salary’: Sumitra Devi

By K Sandeep Kumar, Hindustan Times, Prayagraj
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 04:26 AM IST
  • I had to learn about Covid-19 and ways to protect people from it so that I could guide women and kids in my area, says Devi, an anganwadi worker.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Mahatma Gandhi statue overlooks the Parliament building as lawmakers prepare for upcoming Budget session. (AP Photo)
A Mahatma Gandhi statue overlooks the Parliament building as lawmakers prepare for upcoming Budget session. (AP Photo)
budget

Opposition charting strategy to corner govt on farm laws, China, economy

By Saubhadra Chatterji, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 04:53 AM IST
  • A few opposition leaders have even suggested boycotting president kovind’s speech, while others are yet to decide.
READ FULL STORY
Close
As per the RBI Act, 1934, the Centre, in consultation with RBI, has to finalize the inflation target for the next five years starting 1 April and also get it passed by Parliament. ( Ramesh Pathania/Mint Archives)
As per the RBI Act, 1934, the Centre, in consultation with RBI, has to finalize the inflation target for the next five years starting 1 April and also get it passed by Parliament. ( Ramesh Pathania/Mint Archives)
budget

Govt mulls 5% inflation goal to give RBI room to trim rates

By Rajeev Jayaswal, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 04:52 AM IST
  • The proposal will be announced along with other fiscal measures in the Budget for FY22 aimed at reviving growth, two persons aware of the development said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will unveil the Budget 2021-22 on February 1.(PTI)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will unveil the Budget 2021-22 on February 1.(PTI)
budget

Govt may increase customs duty on certain components in Union Budget 2021

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 03:41 PM IST
Announcing the customs duty hike on February 1, 2020, Sitharaman had said, Centre's policy of Make in India has started giving dividends.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Workers stitch garments at a factory of an apparel shop in Jaipur.(REUTERS)
Workers stitch garments at a factory of an apparel shop in Jaipur.(REUTERS)
business

Govt may need to peg deficit at 7% of GDP

By Rajeev Jayaswal, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 08:45 AM IST
  • The government on February 1, 2020 used the trigger mechanism of the FRBM Act to deviate from the fiscal deficit road map by 0.5% for 2019-20 and 2020-21 (3.8% and 3.5% respectively) in order to boost the economy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gurmeet Singh Kular, Ludhiana based-entrepreneur and president of Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organization (FICO) at his cycle parts unit in Ludhiana (Gurpreet Singh/Hindustan Times)
Gurmeet Singh Kular, Ludhiana based-entrepreneur and president of Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organization (FICO) at his cycle parts unit in Ludhiana (Gurpreet Singh/Hindustan Times)
budget

‘Centre should simplify taxes, support MSMEs’: FICO Prez

By Aneesha Sareen, Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 01:14 AM IST
  • In pre-Covid times, I worked with 240 workers. 140 of these left and didn't return. I am managing with only 100 workers, says Kular
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP