Revival of animal spirits with 11% growth rate next fiscal year: CEA Subramanian
Chief Economic Adviser K V Subramanian on Saturday said the country would witness revival of 'animal spirits' of private enterprises with the economy staging a 'V-shaped' 11 per cent growth in the next fiscal year beginning April.
The Economic Survey 2020-21 presented in Parliament on Friday expects the growth rate to rebound sharply from an estimated record contraction of 7.7 per cent in the current financial year on account of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
"I think next year with an 11 per cent growth rate, that is anticipated. Private sector moves in when they see opportunities," Subramanian said when asked about the revival of 'animal spirits' in private investment.
The expression 'animal spirits' was coined by celebrated economist John Maynard Keynes to refer to investors' confidence in taking action in terms of investment.
Subramanian, the lead author of the Economic Survey, also made a case for strong counter-cyclical measures to encourage private investment.
Observing that there are business cycles in the economy and there are peaks and troughs, he said, when the economy is doing really well, private sector is also doing very well and it's time for the government to step back and consolidate its fiscal position.
"But when the economy is not doing well, it's in a trough, the private sector therefore is not doing very well, the void that is left on consumption, investment etc, the government moves in and fills that void," he told PTI in an interview.
Most of the domestic companies have been shying away from making investments but rather busy in de-leveraging their books for the past few years. As a result, the responsibility of capital formation has largely fallen on the government's and state-owned firms' shoulders. Even during the pandemic, PSUs have undertaken capital expenditure (capex).
To encourage fresh investment from the private sector, the government in September 2019 cut corporate tax to one of the lowest in the world. In the biggest reduction in 28 years, the government slashed corporate tax rates up to 10 percentage points as it looked to pull the economy out of a six-year-low growth with a ₹1.45-lakh crore tax break.
Base corporate tax for existing companies has been reduced to 22 per cent from 30 per cent; and from 25 per cent to 15 per cent for new manufacturing firms incorporated after October 1, 2019, and starting operations before March 31, 2023.
Emphasising the role of infrastructure spending in the economy, he said, these measures will reinvigorate demand in the economy.
That is why the government is emphasising on capital expenditure, especially infrastructure, he said.
"When infrastructure spending happens, that crowds in private investment. And that is why there is basically a jargon that for every rupee of public sector investment in infrastructure may be another rupee that comes in as investment from the private sector itself," Subramanian said.
The government is focussing on the National Infrastructure Pipeline which envisages an investment of ₹111 lakh crore over five years.
He also highlighted that the government capital expenditure spending went up by 60 per cent in October on a month-on-month basis.
"It further increased to about 160 per cent in the month of November, and subsequently by another 60 per cent in December. So the capital expenditure spending we all recognise very well actually has much greater bang for the buck than revenue spending," he said.
The government's total capital expenditure for the current fiscal was pegged at ₹4.12 lakh crore.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Revival of animal spirits with 11% growth rate next fiscal year: CEA Subramanian
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to chair all-party meeting to put forth govt's agenda for Budget Session
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget will be an extension of economic relief: PM Modi
- Probably for the first time in history, the finance minister had to give not just one but several economic packages, which were in a way “mini budgets”, Modi said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt should ensure our pension, decent wages, says coal mine worker Sambhu Ram
- He works as a coal loader in an opencast mine in Jharia; as a daily wager, he is dependent on the work he gets every day.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Key numbers, ideas in the Economic Survey
- The Survey’s projections, in line with the IMF’s latest growth projections, mean that India will go back to being the world’s fastest growing major economy in 2021-22 and 2022-23.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NSO revises economic estimates, puts growth for FY2019-20 at 4%
- The estimates for 2019-20 imply that the projected contraction of 7.7% in 2020-21 will increase to 7.8%.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CEA lists lockdown dividend, PM-JAY in highlights of survey
- He was referring to the sharp contraction of Indian economy by 23.9% in the quarter ended June 30, followed by recovery in contraction to 7.5% in the September quarter.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Agricultural sector likely to cushion Covid-19 shock
- The survey pointed out that agriculture is “set to cushion the shock of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Indian economy in 2020-21 with a growth of 3.4 % in both Q1 and Q2 (quarter 1 and quarter 2)”.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amid under-performance concerns, hike in public health spending key
- The economic survey outlined that on quality, access of health care, India was ranked 145th out of 180. Some pacific islands, Nepal and Pakistan ranked below India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Restructuring export basket on lines of Bangladesh must to boost growth
- Bangladesh’s exports grew at 8.6% in the last decade (2011-2019), whereas India’s export growth was a paltry 0.9%.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Policy response has ensured V-shaped recovery underway
- The Survey projects GDP growth of 11% and 6.8% in 2021-22 and 2022-23, in line with IMF’s projection
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From fiscal deficit to plan expenditure: Budget terms simplified
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Highlights of Economic Survey 2020-2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
What Economic Survey says about V-shaped recovery post Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Economic Survey: GDP growth seen at 11% for 2021-22, 'V-shaped recovery' likely
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox