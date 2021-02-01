Union Budget 2021: Finance Minister quotes Tagore in opening remarks
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman quoted Rabindranath Tagore ahead of presenting the salient points of the Union Budget 2021 in the Lok Sabha on Monday.
"I borrow the words from Rabindranath Tagore, Faith is the bird that feels the light and sings when the dawn is still dark," Sitharaman said while presenting the Budget. She recalled the joy the country experienced when the Indian cricket team won the Border-Gavaskar test series in Australia in January.
The Finance Minister's statements are in context to the unprecedented pandemic situation under which the Budget was formulated. She said that the Budget was undertaken in circumstances like never before and said that what the country had endured with Covid-19 was 'Sui generis'.
Follow Budget 2021 Live updates here
Sitharaman spoke about the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the Indian and the global economy before presenting the salient points of the Budget. She said that the government had rolled out three Atmanirbhar Bharat packages to help the economy stay afloat and that the total financial impact of all packages including measures taken by RBI was estimated to be about ₹27.1 lakh crores.
She also spoke about the two approved coronavirus vaccines in the country, saying that they were safeguarding both the citizens of India and also those of 100 other countries. "It has added comfort to know that two more more vaccines are also expected soon," she continued.
She said that the government had stretched its resources towards helping the "poorest of the poor" and that the Garib Kalyan Yojana, the three Aatma Nirbhar Bharat packages and subsequent announcements were like five mini-budgets in themselves.
Sitharaman also announced that the 2021 Budget would be a digital one.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt proposes to increase FDI cap in insurance sector to 74 per cent
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union Budget 2021: List of schemes launched by the finance minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Capital expenditure hiked 34.5% to ₹5.54 lakh cr in FY'22 to push growth
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget 2021 highlights: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents budget
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget 2021: FM announces voluntary vehicle scrapping policy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Markets give thumbs up to scrappage policy, Sensex jumps 850 points
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget 2021: FM Sitharaman dons ‘auspicious’ red, replaces ‘Bahi Khata’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union Budget introduces ₹64,180 cr scheme to upgrade healthcare infrastructure
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget 2021: 4 poll-bound states get funds for developing road infrastructure
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget sets out road map for recovery after virus shock
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aatmanirbhar packages totalling ₹27.1 lakh cr accelerated structural reforms
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FM Sitharaman provides ₹35,000 crore for Covid-19 vaccines in Budget 2021-22
- Budget 2021: India took only 13 days to complete the vaccination of three million (30 lakh) people, fastest in the world, the health ministry has said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Gandhi will be in Parliament during Union Budget presentation: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox