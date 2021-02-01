IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Budget / Union Budget 2021: Finance Minister quotes Tagore in opening remarks
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the Union Budget 2021 in the Lok Sabha. (PTI)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the Union Budget 2021 in the Lok Sabha. (PTI)
budget

Union Budget 2021: Finance Minister quotes Tagore in opening remarks

The Finance Minister's statements are in context to the unprecedented pandemic situation under which the Budget was formulated. She said that the Budget was undertaken in circumstances like never before and said that what the country had endured with Covid-19 was 'Sui generis'.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilavro Ghosh, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:21 PM IST

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman quoted Rabindranath Tagore ahead of presenting the salient points of the Union Budget 2021 in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

"I borrow the words from Rabindranath Tagore, Faith is the bird that feels the light and sings when the dawn is still dark," Sitharaman said while presenting the Budget. She recalled the joy the country experienced when the Indian cricket team won the Border-Gavaskar test series in Australia in January.

The Finance Minister's statements are in context to the unprecedented pandemic situation under which the Budget was formulated. She said that the Budget was undertaken in circumstances like never before and said that what the country had endured with Covid-19 was 'Sui generis'.

Follow Budget 2021 Live updates here

Sitharaman spoke about the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the Indian and the global economy before presenting the salient points of the Budget. She said that the government had rolled out three Atmanirbhar Bharat packages to help the economy stay afloat and that the total financial impact of all packages including measures taken by RBI was estimated to be about 27.1 lakh crores.

She also spoke about the two approved coronavirus vaccines in the country, saying that they were safeguarding both the citizens of India and also those of 100 other countries. "It has added comfort to know that two more more vaccines are also expected soon," she continued.

She said that the government had stretched its resources towards helping the "poorest of the poor" and that the Garib Kalyan Yojana, the three Aatma Nirbhar Bharat packages and subsequent announcements were like five mini-budgets in themselves.

Sitharaman also announced that the 2021 Budget would be a digital one.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
union budget of india nirmala sitharaman
app
Close
Nirmala Sitharaman also said investor charter would be introduced as a right of all financial investors across all financial products.(Getty Images. Representational purpose)
Nirmala Sitharaman also said investor charter would be introduced as a right of all financial investors across all financial products.(Getty Images. Representational purpose)
budget

Govt proposes to increase FDI cap in insurance sector to 74 per cent

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:16 PM IST
Budget 2021: Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to amend the Insurance Act 1938 to "increase the permissible FDI limit from 49 per cent to 74 per cent in insurance companies and allow foreign ownership and control with safeguards".
READ FULL STORY
Close
The minister announced the centrally sponsored PM Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana with an outlay of around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>64,180 crores.(PTI Photo)
The minister announced the centrally sponsored PM Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana with an outlay of around 64,180 crores.(PTI Photo)
budget

Union Budget 2021: List of schemes launched by the finance minister

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:22 PM IST
Union Budget 2021: Here is the list of schemes launched by the finance minister
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Representative image) The government has decided to monitor the utilisation and management of capital expenditure by PSUs on a monthly basis.
(Representative image) The government has decided to monitor the utilisation and management of capital expenditure by PSUs on a monthly basis.
budget

Capital expenditure hiked 34.5% to 5.54 lakh cr in FY'22 to push growth

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:09 PM IST
Budget 2021: The government's planned capital expenditure for the current fiscal has been increased to 4.39 lakh crore, as against the Budgeted 4.12 lakh crore.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI Photo )
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI Photo )
budget

Budget 2021 highlights: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents budget

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:22 PM IST
Budget 2021: Nirmala Sitharaman said the government is fully ready revive growth in the economy. Follow latest updates here
READ FULL STORY
Close
Private vehicles that are over 20 years old and public vehicles that are over 15 years old could undergo fitness tests at automated fitness centres to check their eligibility for scrapping. (Vipin Kumar/HT photo)
Private vehicles that are over 20 years old and public vehicles that are over 15 years old could undergo fitness tests at automated fitness centres to check their eligibility for scrapping. (Vipin Kumar/HT photo)
budget

Budget 2021: FM announces voluntary vehicle scrapping policy

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:00 PM IST
Nirmala Sitharaman said the vehicle scrapping policy will encourage fuel efficiency, reduce vehicular pollution and oil import bill
READ FULL STORY
Close
The auto stocks were the top gainers after finance minister's announcement.(Representative Photo/ Bloomberg )
The auto stocks were the top gainers after finance minister's announcement.(Representative Photo/ Bloomberg )
budget

Markets give thumbs up to scrappage policy, Sensex jumps 850 points

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:08 PM IST
In Budget 2021, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the policy will promote fuel-efficient and environment friendly vehicles while cutting on India's huge import bills.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FM Nirmala Sitharaman presenting Budget 2021 (ANI)
FM Nirmala Sitharaman presenting Budget 2021 (ANI)
budget

Budget 2021: FM Sitharaman dons ‘auspicious’ red, replaces ‘Bahi Khata’

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 11:51 AM IST
Sitharaman, India’s first full-time woman finance minister, presented her third Budget on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi.(PTI)
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi.(PTI)
budget

Union Budget introduces 64,180 cr scheme to upgrade healthcare infrastructure

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 11:51 AM IST
Budget 2021: Nirmala Sitharaman said that the main interventions under the scheme will support over 17,000 rural and 11,000 urban wellness centres.
READ FULL STORY
Close
**EDS: VIDEO GRAB** New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (LSTV/PTI Photo)(PTI02_01_2021_000040A)(PTI)
**EDS: VIDEO GRAB** New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (LSTV/PTI Photo)(PTI02_01_2021_000040A)(PTI)
budget

Budget 2021: 4 poll-bound states get funds for developing road infrastructure

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 11:49 AM IST
In a first, Sitharaman is reading the Union Budget speech in Parliament from a tablet instead of a conventional paper document.
READ FULL STORY
Close
As finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveils her budget, she confronts an economy scarred by increased informality in the labour market, a shrunken micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector, and economic activity moving to large firms who are incentivised to generate profits rather than employment. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
As finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveils her budget, she confronts an economy scarred by increased informality in the labour market, a shrunken micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector, and economic activity moving to large firms who are incentivised to generate profits rather than employment. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
budget

Budget sets out road map for recovery after virus shock

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 11:40 AM IST
Presented every February 1, it sets the agenda on a wide range of issues including taxes and bank stability to defense and farming, with ramifications across India’s 1.3 billion people, from day laborers to billionaires.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The finance minister also said India has two Covid-19 vaccines and two more will be launched.(PTI Photo)
The finance minister also said India has two Covid-19 vaccines and two more will be launched.(PTI Photo)
budget

Aatmanirbhar packages totalling 27.1 lakh cr accelerated structural reforms

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 11:39 AM IST
Aatmanirbhar packages totalling 27.1 lakh cr accelerated structural reforms: FM
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nirmala Sitharaman said India now has one of the lowest Covid-19 death rates of 112 per million population.(AP)
Nirmala Sitharaman said India now has one of the lowest Covid-19 death rates of 112 per million population.(AP)
budget

FM Sitharaman provides 35,000 crore for Covid-19 vaccines in Budget 2021-22

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:03 PM IST
  • Budget 2021: India took only 13 days to complete the vaccination of three million (30 lakh) people, fastest in the world, the health ministry has said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi waves as he interacts with the farmers at a convention at Vangal Marigoundan Palayam, in Karur on Monday. (ANI Photo)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi waves as he interacts with the farmers at a convention at Vangal Marigoundan Palayam, in Karur on Monday. (ANI Photo)
budget

Rahul Gandhi will be in Parliament during Union Budget presentation: Report

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 11:13 AM IST
The Congress leader has also opined that the Union Budget 2021-22 must have an increased healthcare expenditure to save lives and increase the defence expenditure to safeguard borders.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP