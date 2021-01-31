IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Budget / Union Budget 2021: Unique facts about the Indian budget
A Mahatma Gandhi statue overlooks the Parliament building as lawmakers prepare for upcoming Budget session. (AP Photo)
A Mahatma Gandhi statue overlooks the Parliament building as lawmakers prepare for upcoming Budget session. (AP Photo)
budget

Union Budget 2021: Unique facts about the Indian budget

The ministry has launched the 'Union Budget Mobile App' to make the documents available in the public domain.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 06:49 PM IST

Union Budget 2021 is set to be tabled by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday at 11am. All the economic sectors as well as taxpayers are heavily expecting something fruitful from the budget that is aimed at driving the nation towards an economic recovery after a hard-hitting pandemic year.

This year's budget is supposed to be like 'no other', which includes the fact that it's the first time the finance ministry will be releasing a paper-less one. The ministry has launched the 'Union Budget Mobile App' to make the documents available in the public domain.

Here are some unique facts about the Indian budget:

1. Morarji Desai, the former prime minister and finance minister of the country, had presented 10 budgets in Parliament, which is the highest number by a single finance minister till date. P Chidambaram has presented the budget nine times.

2. Yashwant Sinha, the then finance minister in the BJP-led NDA government, had changed the ritual in 1999 by announcing the Union Budget at 11am. The Union Budget was announced at 5pm on the last working day of February until 1999. Finance minister Arun Jaitley started presenting the Union Budget on February 1 in 2017, departing from the colonial-era tradition of using the last working day of that month.

3. The longest budget speech was delivered by Arun Jaitley in 2014. The speech lasted for 2.5 hours.

4. The word budget comes from the word 'bougette' that translates to small bag in French.

5. In 2019, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman became the second woman to have presented the budget after Indira Gandhi, who had presented the budget for the financial year 1970-71.

6. Scottish economist and politician James Wilson presented the first budget of the country in 1860.

7. RK Shanmukhan Chetty presented the first Union Budget of Independent India on November 26, 1947.

Also Read | Budget 2021: What can the railway sector expect?

8. In 2019, Sitharaman did away with the traditional budget briefcase and instead went for a Red packet with the National Emblem wrapped with a ribbon.

9. Till 2017, railway budget and Union Budget were presented separately. Post-2017, both the budgets are presented together.

10. The budget used to be printed only in the English language until 1955. Post that the Congress government decided to print the budget papers in Hindi and English.

11. The Union Budget of 1973-74 is termed as the 'black budget' of India as the budget deficit amounted to 550 crore. A deficit in the budget meant the estimated expenditure for that particular financial year was greater than the estimated revenue receipts by 550 crore.

12. Till 1950, the budget was presented at Rashtrapati Bhavan till it got leaked and the venue of presentation had to be shifted to a press at the Minto Road in New Delhi. In 1980, a government press was set up in the North Block.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
union budget of india budget 2021-22 nirmala sitharaman
app
Close
Farmers protest against farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi, (ANI Photo)
Farmers protest against farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi, (ANI Photo)
budget

Budget 2021: What would it have for the agriculture sector?

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 07:16 PM IST
The Economic Survey showed that the agriculture sector supported the economy while other major sectors were at a near standstill during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Mahatma Gandhi statue overlooks the Parliament building as lawmakers prepare for upcoming Budget session. (AP Photo)
A Mahatma Gandhi statue overlooks the Parliament building as lawmakers prepare for upcoming Budget session. (AP Photo)
budget

Union Budget 2021: Unique facts about the Indian budget

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 06:49 PM IST
The ministry has launched the 'Union Budget Mobile App' to make the documents available in the public domain.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Changes in ITR slabs would help the common man whose income has been hit by the coronavirus pandemic to save money.(Reuters)
Changes in ITR slabs would help the common man whose income has been hit by the coronavirus pandemic to save money.(Reuters)
budget

Tax changes that could be a part of Union Budget 2021

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 06:32 PM IST
Although changes in income tax returns (ITR) are not expected in the Budget 2021, hopes of the common man were raised when finance minister Sitharaman announced that this budget would be one “like never before”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
All eyes are on Sitharaman’s third budget as the government is looking to boost the economy hit by the coronavirus pandemic.(Reuters file photo)
All eyes are on Sitharaman’s third budget as the government is looking to boost the economy hit by the coronavirus pandemic.(Reuters file photo)
budget

Union Budget and its types. All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 04:47 PM IST
Budget 2021: Before the release of the much-awaited budget, here’s what you need to know about the financial statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The railway ministry has demanded gross budgetary support (GBS) of about <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>75,000 crore from the finance ministry in the budget.(PTI)
The railway ministry has demanded gross budgetary support (GBS) of about 75,000 crore from the finance ministry in the budget.(PTI)
budget

Budget 2021: What can the railway sector expect?

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 05:53 PM IST
Earlier, the railway budget and the Union Budget were presented separately. However, the long-run practice came to an end in 2016, and the railway budget merged with the Union budget.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The application was launched by Sitharaman and will be extremely helpful as the budget is going paperless for the very first time.(Image via Twitter)
The application was launched by Sitharaman and will be extremely helpful as the budget is going paperless for the very first time.(Image via Twitter)
budget

Union Budget app: Where to download? What are its features?

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 03:34 PM IST
Developed for both Android and iOS platforms, the app will give complete access to budget documents, including the finance bill and the annual financial statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and JDS Supremo HD Deve Gowda during a meeting with various political parties leaders in Rajya Sabha on the occasion of commencement of Budget Session, in New Delhi,(PTI)
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and JDS Supremo HD Deve Gowda during a meeting with various political parties leaders in Rajya Sabha on the occasion of commencement of Budget Session, in New Delhi,(PTI)
budget

Budget 2021: When, where and how to watch

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 03:07 PM IST
The presentation of the budget will begin at 11am on February 1.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by vice president and Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by vice president and Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
budget

First part of Rajya Sabha’s Budget Session to end on Feb 13

By HT Correspondent | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 02:37 PM IST
Naidu made a fervent appeal to leaders of various parties and groups in the House to ensure its effective functioning during the ongoing Budget Session.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu addresses during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu addresses during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)
budget

Venkaiah Naidu holds meeting with political leaders ahead of Union Budget 2021

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 05:00 PM IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget for the financial year 2020-21 on Monday. Her speech is expected to begin at 11 AM IST in Lok Sabha.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu virtually addressing at a press conference from Hyderabad.(ANI)
Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu virtually addressing at a press conference from Hyderabad.(ANI)
budget

Venkaiah Naidu holds meeting with political leaders ahead of Union Budget 2021

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 01:13 PM IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget for the financial year 2020-21 on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In the last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark tumbled 2,592.77 points or 5.30 per cent due to profit-booking ahead of the Union Budget.(PTI File Photo )
In the last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark tumbled 2,592.77 points or 5.30 per cent due to profit-booking ahead of the Union Budget.(PTI File Photo )
budget

Stock markets ahead: Budget, RBI policy major events to watch out for

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:46 AM IST
According to the Economic Survey 2020-21, the "V-shaped recovery is supported by COVID vaccination drive."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget on Monday. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo )
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget on Monday. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo )
budget

What to expect from finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget 2021-22

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 09:20 AM IST
The budget is likely to boost public health spending in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Economic Survey 2021-22 has sought an increase in public health spending to 2.5-3% of GDP.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The pandemic shortened the budget session last year, and the winter session was not held at all.
The pandemic shortened the budget session last year, and the winter session was not held at all.
budget

Budget trivia: Key facts to know about Union Budget 2021

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 08:47 AM IST
  • Nirmala Sitharaman has said that her third budget would be "unprecedented" as the country looks to rebuild after a pandemic-hit year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP