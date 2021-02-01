Union Budget is ‘development oriented’: UP CM Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday called the Union Budget 2021-22 “development oriented” and said it would take care of the interests of all sections of society and become a means of making India a global economic power.
In a press statement, Adityanath expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and congratulated union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting the budget in the Lok Sabha. He said the budget has taken into account the aspirations of 13.5 million people.
Adityanath also said the budget has taken care of senior citizens in the period of Covid-19, farmers, the youth, women and the poor, and focused on infrastructure development with provisions for the expansion of national highways. He said the budget provided for expeditious development of railway infrastructure and also focused on the energy sector.
Also Watch | Budget: Watch farmer leader Rakesh Tikait’s reaction to FM Nirmala’s speech
Adityanath said the budget proposes major changes in health infrastructure and a work plan has been formulated for disease control.
He said the Jal Jeevan Mission has been linked to the urban sector and the second part of Swachh Bharat Mission has been taken care of. He said the announcement for seven mega textile parks was very welcome.
Adityanath said the Hydrogen Energy Mission will lead to major changes in the energy sector. He said 1,000 mandis have been made e-mandis and this guaranteed the provision of 1.5 times the price of produce to the farmers.
The chief minister said the proposed budget would give a boost to the MSME sector and added the paperless budget and provision for digital census would check irregularities. He said provisions for 100 sainik schools and announcements of scholarship for students of scheduled caste would be useful.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget 2021 caps tax exemption on EPF, VPF; large contributions likely to be hit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget reformist, will drive economic revival post Covid-19: India Inc
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Railways to monetise freight corridor assets, focus on national plan 2030
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union Budget is pro-corporate, nothing for poor: CPI
- "It is a pro-corporate, pro-big businesses budget. It is pro-international finance capital, the FDI. So, this budget has nothing for the poor, for the suffering masses," CPI General Secretary D Raja told reporters
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Will accelerate recovery, give direction': NITI Aayog CEO lauds 'superb' budget
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt earmarks ₹35,000 crore for Covid-19 vaccine in Union Budget
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bharat Biotech hails ₹35k cr budget allocation for Covid-19 vaccination
- Welcoming the proposal for ₹35,000 crore outlay for Covid-19 vaccines, city-based Bharat Biotech Chairman and Managing Director Krishna Ella said "Its a great step ahead, and far-reaching budget announcement., providing ₹35,000 crore for Covid-19 vaccination in 2021-22."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget: SII, Bharat Biotech hail Sitharaman for increased healthcare spending
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union Budget 2021 proposes agri infra cess of 100% on alcoholic beverages
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union Budget shows India’s confidence: PM Narendra Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget 2021: How will cess on petrol, diesel impact you?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Interest on employee contribution to PF above ₹2.5 lakh a year, now taxable
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union Budget 2021: What startups get from this year's Budget
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt announces voluntary vehicle scrapping policy; to phase out old and unfit vehicles
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox