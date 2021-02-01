Union Budget is ‘development oriented’: UP CM Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday called the Union Budget 2021-22 “development oriented” and said it would take care of the interests of all sections of society and become a means of making India a global economic power.

In a press statement, Adityanath expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and congratulated union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting the budget in the Lok Sabha. He said the budget has taken into account the aspirations of 13.5 million people.

Adityanath also said the budget has taken care of senior citizens in the period of Covid-19, farmers, the youth, women and the poor, and focused on infrastructure development with provisions for the expansion of national highways. He said the budget provided for expeditious development of railway infrastructure and also focused on the energy sector.

Adityanath said the budget proposes major changes in health infrastructure and a work plan has been formulated for disease control.

He said the Jal Jeevan Mission has been linked to the urban sector and the second part of Swachh Bharat Mission has been taken care of. He said the announcement for seven mega textile parks was very welcome.

Adityanath said the Hydrogen Energy Mission will lead to major changes in the energy sector. He said 1,000 mandis have been made e-mandis and this guaranteed the provision of 1.5 times the price of produce to the farmers.

The chief minister said the proposed budget would give a boost to the MSME sector and added the paperless budget and provision for digital census would check irregularities. He said provisions for 100 sainik schools and announcements of scholarship for students of scheduled caste would be useful.