IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Budget / Union Cabinet approves budget 2021-22
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman reaches Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman reaches Rashtrapati Bhavan.
budget

Union Cabinet approves budget 2021-22

The Indian economy can contract by 7.7 per cent in the current financial year.
READ FULL STORY
ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 11:12 AM IST

The Union Cabinet has approved the budget 2021-22 which will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament today.

The meeting began at around 10:15 am ahead of the budget presentation.

Sitharaman and her team also met President Ram Nath Kovind before presenting her third budget on Monday. She was accompanied by her deputy Anurag Thakur and other officials of the Finance Ministry.

Dressed a crisp red-coloured saree with off-white detailing and gold border accompanied by Thakur and other officials from her ministry at North Block, the Finance Minister was seen carrying a tablet kept inside a red-coloured cover with a golden-coloured national emblem embossed on it. With the Union Budget 2021-22 set to be delivered in paperless form for the first time, Sitharaman replaced the Swadeshi 'bahi khata' and switched to a tablet.

For the first time ever, the Budget will be paperless this year due to Covid. It will be available for all as a soft copy, online.The Budget speech will begin at around 11 am today with Sitharaman beginning it with an address to the speaker of Lok Sabha. Usually, the duration of the presentation ranges from 90 to 120 minutes.Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey tabled in Parliament on Friday.

The Indian economy can contract by 7.7 per cent in the current financial year ending on March 31 and the growth could be 11 per cent in the next financial year, according to the survey.

The contraction in FY21 is mainly due to the coronavirus pandemic and the visible damage caused by the subsequent countrywide lockdown to contain it.

The survey unveiled two days before the Union Budget is broadly in line with forecasts by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) which has said it expected the country's GDP to contract by 7.5 per cent in the year ending March 31.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently pegged the contraction in India's economy at 8 per cent in 2020-21. It expects a growth rate of 11.5 per cent in 2021-22 before a decline to 6.8 per cent in 2022-23 and that India will regain the tag of the fastest-growing large economy in the world in both years.

In the quarter ended June 2020, the GDP contracted by 23.9 per cent followed by a milder contraction of 7.5 per cent in the quarter ended September 2020.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
union budget of india union cabinet
app
Close
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said incorporation of OPCs will be incentivised by allowing such companies "to grow without restriction on paid up capital and turnover(Hemant Mishra/Mint Archive)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said incorporation of OPCs will be incentivised by allowing such companies "to grow without restriction on paid up capital and turnover(Hemant Mishra/Mint Archive)
budget

Govt to incentivise incorporation of one person companies to boost startups

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:24 PM IST
Budget 2021: "This will be a big boost for startups," Nirmala Sitharaman said while presenting the first paperless Union Budget.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2021-22 in Lok Sabha in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI)
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2021-22 in Lok Sabha in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI)
budget

Union Budget 2021: Health budget increased by 137%, says finance minister

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:23 PM IST
Many inclusions in the budget this year have been made keeping in mind the Covid-19 pandemic, and to deal with such public health emergencies in future
READ FULL STORY
Close
Under the scheme, eligible players will receive incentives ranging from 4 per cent to 6 per cent of production value for five years, after they achieve their investment and production value target for each year.(HT archive)
Under the scheme, eligible players will receive incentives ranging from 4 per cent to 6 per cent of production value for five years, after they achieve their investment and production value target for each year.(HT archive)
budget

Union Budget 2021: Production linked incentive schemes announced for 13 sectors

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:23 PM IST
The production linked incentive scheme (PLI) for large-scale electronics manufacturing serves the purpose of providing incentives to producers. This will be a major step ahead in making India a hub for manufacturing and exports.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the Union Budget 2021 in the Lok Sabha. (PTI)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the Union Budget 2021 in the Lok Sabha. (PTI)
budget

Union Budget 2021: Finance Minister quotes Tagore in opening remarks

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilavro Ghosh, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:21 PM IST
The Finance Minister's statements are in context to the unprecedented pandemic situation under which the Budget was formulated. She said that the Budget was undertaken in circumstances like never before and said that what the country had endured with Covid-19 was 'Sui generis'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nirmala Sitharaman also said investor charter would be introduced as a right of all financial investors across all financial products.(Getty Images. Representational purpose)
Nirmala Sitharaman also said investor charter would be introduced as a right of all financial investors across all financial products.(Getty Images. Representational purpose)
budget

Govt proposes to increase FDI cap in insurance sector to 74 per cent

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:16 PM IST
Budget 2021: Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to amend the Insurance Act 1938 to "increase the permissible FDI limit from 49 per cent to 74 per cent in insurance companies and allow foreign ownership and control with safeguards".
READ FULL STORY
Close
The minister announced the centrally sponsored PM Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana with an outlay of around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>64,180 crores.(PTI Photo)
The minister announced the centrally sponsored PM Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana with an outlay of around 64,180 crores.(PTI Photo)
budget

Union Budget 2021: List of schemes launched by the finance minister

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:28 PM IST
Union Budget 2021: Here is the list of schemes launched by the finance minister
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Representative image) The government has decided to monitor the utilisation and management of capital expenditure by PSUs on a monthly basis.
(Representative image) The government has decided to monitor the utilisation and management of capital expenditure by PSUs on a monthly basis.
budget

Capital expenditure hiked 34.5% to 5.54 lakh cr in FY'22 to push growth

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:09 PM IST
Budget 2021: The government's planned capital expenditure for the current fiscal has been increased to 4.39 lakh crore, as against the Budgeted 4.12 lakh crore.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI Photo )
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI Photo )
budget

Budget 2021 highlights: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents budget

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:23 PM IST
Budget 2021: Nirmala Sitharaman said the government is fully ready revive growth in the economy. Follow latest updates here
READ FULL STORY
Close
Private vehicles that are over 20 years old and public vehicles that are over 15 years old could undergo fitness tests at automated fitness centres to check their eligibility for scrapping. (Vipin Kumar/HT photo)
Private vehicles that are over 20 years old and public vehicles that are over 15 years old could undergo fitness tests at automated fitness centres to check their eligibility for scrapping. (Vipin Kumar/HT photo)
budget

Budget 2021: FM announces voluntary vehicle scrapping policy

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:00 PM IST
Nirmala Sitharaman said the vehicle scrapping policy will encourage fuel efficiency, reduce vehicular pollution and oil import bill
READ FULL STORY
Close
The auto stocks were the top gainers after finance minister's announcement.(Representative Photo/ Bloomberg )
The auto stocks were the top gainers after finance minister's announcement.(Representative Photo/ Bloomberg )
budget

Markets give thumbs up to scrappage policy, Sensex jumps 850 points

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:08 PM IST
In Budget 2021, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the policy will promote fuel-efficient and environment friendly vehicles while cutting on India's huge import bills.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FM Nirmala Sitharaman presenting Budget 2021 (ANI)
FM Nirmala Sitharaman presenting Budget 2021 (ANI)
budget

Budget 2021: FM Sitharaman dons ‘auspicious’ red, replaces ‘Bahi Khata’

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 11:51 AM IST
Sitharaman, India’s first full-time woman finance minister, presented her third Budget on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi.(PTI)
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi.(PTI)
budget

Union Budget introduces 64,180 cr scheme to upgrade healthcare infrastructure

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 11:51 AM IST
Budget 2021: Nirmala Sitharaman said that the main interventions under the scheme will support over 17,000 rural and 11,000 urban wellness centres.
READ FULL STORY
Close
**EDS: VIDEO GRAB** New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (LSTV/PTI Photo)(PTI02_01_2021_000040A)(PTI)
**EDS: VIDEO GRAB** New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (LSTV/PTI Photo)(PTI02_01_2021_000040A)(PTI)
budget

Budget 2021: 4 poll-bound states get funds for developing road infrastructure

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 11:49 AM IST
In a first, Sitharaman is reading the Union Budget speech in Parliament from a tablet instead of a conventional paper document.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP