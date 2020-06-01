e-paper
Banks craft loan recovery plans amid Coronavirus outbreak

State Bank of India (SBI), for instance, is exploring a tie-up with the department of posts to reach out to the bank's massive customer base.

business Updated: Jun 01, 2020 08:25 IST
Gopika Gopakumar
Gopika Gopakumar
Livemint, Mumbai
Most of these financial institutions are repurposing existing workforces to pursue their low-ticket borrowers once the lockdown measures and the six-month moratorium on loan repayments are lifted.
Most of these financial institutions are repurposing existing workforces to pursue their low-ticket borrowers once the lockdown measures and the six-month moratorium on loan repayments are lifted. (Bloomberg file photo. Representative image)
         

Banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFC) in India are mapping new strategies as they prepare for the challenge of recovering their retail loans amid widespread disruptions to household incomes from the coronavirus crisis.

Most of these financial institutions are repurposing existing workforces to pursue their low-ticket borrowers once the lockdown measures and the six-month moratorium on loan repayments are lifted.

State Bank of India (SBI), for instance, is exploring a tie-up with the department of posts to reach out to the bank’s massive customer base. SBI is also looking to divert its business correspondents for collection of farm loans, according to a senior bank official. Currently, SBI has nearly 60,000 business correspondents who help with opening accounts, remittances and other basic banking operations. The bank has already done a pilot project in Maharashtra, and is looking to extend this nationwide.

“There is a need to have a mechanism in place to improve collection efficiency and also sensitize borrowers to repay on time. As of now, collections are done through branches. It’s time we engage with more business correspondents in this way so that there is a regular cash flow and accounts don’t go into stress,” said a senior bank official, who requested anonymity.

Bajaj Finance Ltd, one of the country’s largest NBFC, is also looking to augment its collection capacity. In its earnings call on May 19, the management said it has used the past two months to bolster its collection capacity.

“We are adding close to 2,800 officers in the company to this activity,” Rajeev Jain, MD and CEO said. Owing to the lockdown and the inability of customers to pay by cash, the bounce rate of this portfolio has surged from an average of 19% in January, February and March to about 86% in April and May.

