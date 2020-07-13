e-paper
Home / Business News / Bharti Airtel may appeal Trai order on postpaid plan

Bharti Airtel may appeal Trai order on postpaid plan

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has blocked Bharti Airtel’s Platinum and Vodafone Idea’s RedX premium plans that offer faster data speeds and priority services to customers.

business Updated: Jul 13, 2020 23:44 IST
Mint, New Delhi
Trai has blocked Airtel and Vodafone Idea’s premium plans citing violation of service norms.
Trai has blocked Airtel and Vodafone Idea’s premium plans citing violation of service norms.(Pradeep Gaur/Mint File Photo )
         

Bharti Airtel Ltd will move the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) against the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) order directing to put on hold the telco’s Platinum plan offering faster data speeds and priority services to higher-paying postpaid customers, a person aware of the development said. This follows after Vodafone Idea Ltd on Monday challenged Trai’s order passed over the weekend to block its RedX plan launched in November for postpaid users.

Mint had on Sunday reported that Trai has blocked Airtel and Vodafone Idea’s premium plans citing violation of service norms and the possibility of lower data speeds for those who have not opted for such schemes.

