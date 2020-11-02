e-paper
BMW drives in X3 M SAV in India priced at Rs 99.9 lakh

BMW drives in X3 M SAV in India priced at Rs 99.9 lakh

The model is designed to offer standout performance characteristics, personified with squarely geared features to meet the functional requirements of a high-performance car, the automaker said in a statement.

Nov 02, 2020
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
The BMW X3 M comes as a completely built-up unit (CBU)
The BMW X3 M comes as a completely built-up unit (CBU)
         

German luxury carmaker BMW on Monday said it has launched mid-sized sports activity vehicle (SAV) X3 M in India priced at Rs 99.9 lakh (ex-showroom).

The model is designed to offer standout performance characteristics, personified with squarely geared features to meet the functional requirements of a high-performance car, the automaker said in a statement.

The BMW X3 M comes as a completely built-up unit (CBU), it added.

“The introduction of a high-performance mid-size SAV will further strengthen our presence in the segment & entice new driving experiences,” BMW  Group India President Vikram Pawah said.

Uniqueness of the first-ever BMW X3 M lies in a newly developed powerful engine and sophisticated chassis technology, he added.

“This vehicle, to the very last detail, offers a unique combination of luxury and sporting dynamics, providing an exciting, safe and novel driving experience to our customers. The new SAV is equipped with world-class features, evidently distinguishing it from others in the segment,” Pawah noted.

The model comes with a six-cylinder petrol engine which generates maximum output of 480 hp and goes from 0-100 km/h in 4.2 seconds, with a top speed of 250 km/h, the company said.

