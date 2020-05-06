Centre nominates Economic Affairs Secretary as Director RBI Central Board

business

Updated: May 06, 2020 09:32 IST

The Centre has nominated Secretary of Economic Affairs Department Ministry of Finance Tarun Bajaj as a director on the Central Board of Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

“Central Government has nominated Tarun Bajaj, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance as a director on the Central Board of Reserve Bank of India vice Atanu Chakraborty,” said Yogesh Dayal, Chief General Manager of RBI.

The nomination of Bajaj is effective from May 5, 2020, and until further orders, he said.

Bajaj, a 1988-batch Haryana cadre IAS officer, assumed charge as the Economic Affairs Secretary on May 1.

He has served as the Additional Secretary in Prime Minister’s Office as well as worked as Joint Secretary and Director in Department of Financial Services.