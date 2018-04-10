China’s Xi positions himself as globalisation champion at Boao forum

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday warned against a “cold war” and “zero-sum” mentality in a veiled reference to the ongoing trade tensions with the US as he pledged to open up China’s economy and make the country attractive for foreign investors.

Xi’s keynote address delivered at the annual Boao business forum — often called Asia’s Davos — in south China’s Hainan was closely tracked and came amid the ongoing tit-for-tat exchanges over trade between Beijing and Washington.

Both countries have imposed tariffs of billions of dollars on goods imported from each other with trade tension between them reaching worrying levels.

Xi did address some of the concerns raised by the United States like protection of intellectual property rights and opening up China’s command economy but didn’t share specifics. His speech was broadly an attempt to place China — and himself — as the champion of globalisation and giving enough indications that the US has abdicated the position.

“China’s reform and opening up will definitely succeed and that a Cold War mentality, zero-sum thinking, and isolationism would hit walls,” Xi said.

“Putting oneself on a pedestal or trying to immune oneself from adverse developments will get nowhere. Humanity has a major choice to make between openness and isolation, and between progress and retrogression,” he said.

“We also live at a time with an overwhelming trend toward reform and innovation, adding that those who reject them will be left behind and assigned to the dustbin of history,” the Chinese President said.

China said last week it would fight trade protectionism “at any cost” and take “comprehensive countermeasures” hours after US President Donald Trump directed his administration to consider $100 billion additional tariff on Chinese goods.

“On Sino-US trade, China has made its position very clear. We don’t want a trade war, but we are not afraid of such a war,” a Chinese official said last week.

Speaking on market access, Xi said China would accelerate the “…opening-up of the insurance industry, ease restrictions on the establishment of foreign financial institutions in China and expand their business scope, and open up more areas of cooperation between Chinese and foreign financial markets.”

Intellectual property right (IPR) protection is the centrepiece of the system for improving property rights protection, and it will provide the biggest boost to enhancing the competitiveness of the Chinese economy, Xi said.

“Stronger IPR protection is the requirement of foreign enterprises, and even more so of Chinese enterprises. We will enhance alignment with international economic and trading rules, increase transparency, strengthen property right protection, uphold the rule of law, encourage competition and oppose monopoly,” he said.