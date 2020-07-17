e-paper
Cognizant India on the lookout for a new CMD

People familiar with the matter said Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. is likely to evaluate external candidates who are strong on corporate governance and have good understanding of the India business and emerging technologies.

business Updated: Jul 17, 2020 07:23 IST
Ayushman Baruah
Ayushman Baruah
Mint, Bengaluru
Outgoing Cognizant India CMD Ramkumar Ramamoorthy was with the firm for 23 years.(Mint File Photo )
Outgoing Cognizant India CMD Ramkumar Ramamoorthy was with the firm for 23 years.(Mint File Photo )
         

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. is scouting for a new chairman and managing director (CMD) for India to replace Ramkumar Ramamoorthy, whose resignation was announced last week, after spending 23 years at the company.

“The new managing director will serve as the executive committee (EC) representative of our 200,000 associates in India and work with relevant Indian government agencies, chambers of commerce, universities, the media, and key policy-making bodies, including Nasscom,” Brian Humphries, chief executive, Cognizant, said in an internal email.

Ramamoorthy, who will leave Cognizant on Friday, reported to the EC comprising senior leaders including Humphries, chief financial officer Karen McLoughlin, chief people officer Rebecca (Becky) Schmitt, and chief operating officer Srinivasan Veeraraghavachary.

Humphries did not specify a timeline but said the search for a CMD is expected to be completed in the coming months.

A Cognizant spokesperson said it is not clear yet whether the position will be filled by an external candidate or someone from within the company.

People familiar with the matter said the firm is likely to evaluate external candidates who are strong on corporate governance and have good understanding of the India business and emerging technologies. Humphries has been betting on four key digital areas, including cloud, digital engineering, data, and internet of things, ever since he joined in April 2019, to put Cognizant back on the growth track.

Cognizant’s digital business grew 19% y-o-y in the March quarter, accounting for 41% of revenue during the period.

The company has seen a series of senior-level exits in the recent past. Pradeep Shilige also resigned as global delivery head after a 24-year stint. Andy Stafford has been hired as the new global head of delivery with immediate effect, though Shilige will be with the company till September 30 to ensure a smooth transition.

