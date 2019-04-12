Today in New Delhi, India
Consumer inflation rises to 2.86 per cent in March from 2.57 per cent in February

India’s annual retail inflation picked up in March to 2.86 percent compared with 2.57 percent in February, government data showed on Friday.

Updated: Apr 12, 2019 17:52 IST
Reuters
Reuters
New Delhi
Image for representation(AFP file photo)

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast March’s annual increase in the consumer price index at 2.80 percent.

