Consumer inflation rises to 2.86 per cent in March from 2.57 per cent in February

India's annual retail inflation picked up in March to 2.86 percent compared with 2.57 percent in February, government data showed on Friday.
New Delhi
Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast March’s annual increase in the consumer price index at 2.80 percent.
First Published: Apr 12, 2019 17:51 IST