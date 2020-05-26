e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 26, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Coronavirus to cut South Africa’s 2020 mining output by 8-10%

Coronavirus to cut South Africa’s 2020 mining output by 8-10%

Mines across South Africa, the world’s biggest producer of platinum and chrome and a leading producer of gold and diamonds, were forced to shut temporarily when a nationwide lockdown to contain the virus began in late March.

business Updated: May 26, 2020 23:30 IST
Reuters | Posted by Niyati Singh
Reuters | Posted by Niyati Singh
Johannesburg/London
Open-cast mines have been allowed to work at full capacity again since May 1, while deep-level mines - where social distancing is more difficult - were restricted to 50%.
Open-cast mines have been allowed to work at full capacity again since May 1, while deep-level mines - where social distancing is more difficult - were restricted to 50%.(File photo for representation)
         

South Africa’s mining production is likely to fall by between 8% and 10% this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the CEO of industry body the Minerals Council said on Tuesday.

Mines across South Africa, the world’s biggest producer of platinum and chrome and a leading producer of gold and diamonds, were forced to shut temporarily when a nationwide lockdown to contain the virus began in late March.

“The impact is very big; it’s probably going to end up being something like an 8 to 10% hit on mining production for this year,” Minerals Council CEO Roger Baxter said during a virtual panel discussion between mining chiefs about the industry.

Harmony Gold CEO Peter Steenkamp said it would take a month for its mines to fully ramp up from June 1 when the country will allow all mines to operate again at full capacity.

Open-cast mines have been allowed to work at full capacity again since May 1, while deep-level mines - where social distancing is more difficult - were restricted to 50%.

Steenkamp said he expects Harmony’s acquisition of AngloGold Ashanti’s Mponeng mine to be completed by the end of July, a month later than previously scheduled.

Some 196 workers at Mponeng have tested positive for Covid-19, and the mine shut on Sunday as a result.

Steenkamp said some of Harmony’s mines are designed for a larger capacity than they are working at currently, making it easier to implement Covid-19 protection measures.

“The size of the cages allows us to have more distancing,” he said, adding however that there are some areas where social distancing cannot be maintained.

“There are mines that have high levels of infections but we have been quite lucky so far,” he added. Harmony Gold has so far said two employees of a contractor at its Kalgold mine tested positive for Covid-19.

tags
top news
India won’t allow change of status quo on Line of Actual Control: Officials
India won’t allow change of status quo on Line of Actual Control: Officials
‘Prepare for war’: China’s Xi Jinping tells army amid coronavirus pandemic
‘Prepare for war’: China’s Xi Jinping tells army amid coronavirus pandemic
Adityanath makes u-turn, UP says no permission needed to hire its workers
Adityanath makes u-turn, UP says no permission needed to hire its workers
IndiGo grounds flight crew after passenger tests positive for coronavirus
IndiGo grounds flight crew after passenger tests positive for coronavirus
Over 200 bats found dead in a Bihar village, doctors collect their swabs for testing
Over 200 bats found dead in a Bihar village, doctors collect their swabs for testing
You remind me of me: Rhodes praises India player on fielding efforts
You remind me of me: Rhodes praises India player on fielding efforts
Rajasthan’s Churu sizzles at 50°C
Rajasthan’s Churu sizzles at 50°C
Explained: Why WHO suspended hydroxychloroquine trials | Covid-19
Explained: Why WHO suspended hydroxychloroquine trials | Covid-19
trending topics
Bihar Board 10th ResultBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live UpdatesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19Bihar 10 Result Pass PercentageBihar 10th Result Topper ListBihar Board 10th result Link

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In