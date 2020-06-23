e-paper
Home / Business News / Diamond industry in Gujarat’s Surat to continue operating with new norms

Diamond industry in Gujarat’s Surat to continue operating with new norms

Dinesh Navadiya, Gujarat region chairman, Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council said the diamond industry will continue functioning while following new norms to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease.

business Updated: Jun 23, 2020 07:33 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Surat (Gujarat)
Diamond workers start their work at the manufacturing unit of Dharmanandan Diamonds after announcement of some relaxations during Covid-19 lockdown in Surat on May 20, 2020.
Diamond workers start their work at the manufacturing unit of Dharmanandan Diamonds after announcement of some relaxations during Covid-19 lockdown in Surat on May 20, 2020. (PTI File Photo )
         

Despite of earlier suggestions to close the Surat’s diamond industry in wake of Covid-19 pandemic, it will continue to function as per the new norms, said Dinesh Navadiya, Gujarat region chairman, Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council on Monday.

“There were suggestions to close industry in Surat for a week in view of Covid-19 but in a meeting with officials, several norms have been finalised. Based on these norms the diamond industry will continue functioning,” Navadiya said.

Follow latest updates on coronavirus here

However, Mahidharpura, Choksi Bazaar and Mini Bazaar, the main diamond markets, will remain closed on Saturday and Sunday.

According to the Union ministry of health and family welfare, there are 27,260 Covid-19 cases in Gujarat, out of which 6,248 are active, 19,349 have been cured/discharged and 1,663 have died.

