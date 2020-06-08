e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 08, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Diamond mines overflow as virus hits global sales

Diamond mines overflow as virus hits global sales

Now, as the coronavirus restrictions that froze the global industry for months begin to lift, the unsold diamonds present a dilemma: how to reduce billions of dollars’ worth of stocks without undermining the nascent recovery.

business Updated: Jun 08, 2020 04:33 IST
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
The five biggest producers are probably sitting on excess inventories worth about $3.5 billion.
The five biggest producers are probably sitting on excess inventories worth about $3.5 billion.
         

In one of the world’s biggest diamond vaults, hidden inside a nondescript office compound on the dusty outskirts of Botswana’s capital, the precious stones just keep piling up.

Owner De Beers, which mines and auctions most of its gems in the southern African nation, has barely sold any rough diamonds since February. Neither has Russian rival Alrosa PJSC.

Now, as the coronavirus restrictions that froze the global industry for months begin to lift, the unsold diamonds present a dilemma: how to reduce billions of dollars’ worth of stocks without undermining the nascent recovery.

The pandemic has devastated the diamond world. Jewelry stores closed their doors, India’s cutting and polishing artisans were forced to stay home and De Beers had to cancel its March sale because buyers couldn’t travel to view the merchandise.

De Beers and Alrosa have moved to defend their market. The miners refused to cut prices, instead allowing buyers unprecedented freedom to renege on contracts to buy stones.

They’ve also reduced production in an effort to control stock levels. Yet the diamonds keep piling up.

The five biggest producers are probably sitting on excess inventories worth about $3.5 billion, according to Gemdax, a specialist advisory firm. The figure could reach $4.5 billion by the end of the year.

tags
top news
Delhi reopens restaurants, malls and interstate travel
Delhi reopens restaurants, malls and interstate travel
Boosting demand key for economic revival
Boosting demand key for economic revival
Rise in younger people seeking NREGS work
Rise in younger people seeking NREGS work
Covid-19: Why is it so difficult to get tested in Delhi?
Covid-19: Why is it so difficult to get tested in Delhi?
Harsh Vardhan, AAP at odds over Delhi strategy
Harsh Vardhan, AAP at odds over Delhi strategy
India, China will continue talks on border stand-off
India, China will continue talks on border stand-off
Voter ID, drivers’ licence among papers to prove eligibility for treatments in Delhi hospitals
Voter ID, drivers’ licence among papers to prove eligibility for treatments in Delhi hospitals
Covid update: India’s 9000 per day stat; Delhi doctors ‘insulted’; China’s defence
Covid update: India’s 9000 per day stat; Delhi doctors ‘insulted’; China’s defence
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In