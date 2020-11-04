e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 04, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / German footwear giant begins production in Agra after leaving China

German footwear giant begins production in Agra after leaving China

Von Wellx, owned by Casa Everz Gmbh, had announced in May this year to shift its entire shoe production from China after the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.

business Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 13:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
HIndustan Times, Lucknow
The factory set up by German footwear giant Von Wellx in partnership with its India partner Iatric Industries Private Limited in Agra.
The factory set up by German footwear giant Von Wellx in partnership with its India partner Iatric Industries Private Limited in Agra. (HT PHOTO)
         

The Adityanath’s government’s initiative to invite companies willing to shift operations from China took a step forward on Tuesday when German footwear giant Von Wellx started production in two units in Agra in partnership with its India partner Iatric Industries Private Limited.

Von Wellx, owned by Casa Everz Gmbh, had announced in May this year to shift its entire shoe production from China after the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.

Alok Kumar, additional chief secretary, Infrastructure and Industrial Development, state government, inaugurated the units in an online ceremony. Two units at Export Promotion Industrial Park (EPIP), Agra, have provided employment to around 2,000 people and have a production capacity of 2.5 million pairs annually.

The Von Wellx group will invest around Rs 300 crore in phases in three projects in Uttar Pradesh which will generate around 10,000 jobs. The company aims to produce around five million pairs of shoes annually in these manufacturing units.

““It is an important milestone in post-Covid-19 era that an investment proposal has materialised within a short span of five months,” said Alok Kumar while inaugurating the units.

Earlier, referring to the two units made operational, CEO, Iatric Industries Group, Ashish Jain said: “It was a multiple footwear project. It will produce 2.5 million pairs across different segments annually.”

“The Iatric Industries will be the exclusive collaborator for technology transfer, research, development, marketing and production,” Jain added.

The Von Wellx group is expected to set up a new unit near Jewar (Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority) in a 10,000 sq metre area by next month. While another manufacturing unit is proposed at Kosi-Kotwan in Mathura spread over an area of 7.5 acre.

tags
top news
US Election 2020: ‘We won the election...they can’t catch us,’ says Trump
US Election 2020: ‘We won the election...they can’t catch us,’ says Trump
Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami detained in 2018 suicide abetment case
Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami detained in 2018 suicide abetment case
Kerala withdraws consent to CBI for probes in state
Kerala withdraws consent to CBI for probes in state
Deepika Padukone’s ‘former’ manager questioned by NCB in Mumbai
Deepika Padukone’s ‘former’ manager questioned by NCB in Mumbai
‘No one above law’: Maharashtra HM Deshmukh on Arnab Goswami’s arrest
‘No one above law’: Maharashtra HM Deshmukh on Arnab Goswami’s arrest
India reports 17% jump in fresh Covid-19 cases
India reports 17% jump in fresh Covid-19 cases
US polls: For Florida Latinos, Trump’s tough talk against socialism rang true
US polls: For Florida Latinos, Trump’s tough talk against socialism rang true
Watch what Trump & Biden said as US elects next President l Latest Updates
Watch what Trump & Biden said as US elects next President l Latest Updates
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesUS Election 2020IPL 2020India COVID-19 casesKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In