e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 29, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Gold prices at Rs 52,155 after a fall of Rs 252, silver rises

Gold prices at Rs 52,155 after a fall of Rs 252, silver rises

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 52,407 per 10 grams.

business Updated: Aug 29, 2020 07:05 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
New Delhi
Gold prices slipped by Rs 252 to Rs 52,155 per 10 grams.
Gold prices slipped by Rs 252 to Rs 52,155 per 10 grams.(Reuters image)
         

Gold prices slipped by Rs 252 to Rs 52,155 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday amid a stronger rupee, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 52,407 per 10 grams.

Silver prices, however, rose by Rs 462 to Rs 68,492 per kg as compared to the previous close of Rs 68,030 per kg.

“Spot gold prices for 24 carat in Delhi were lower by Rs 252 despite the recovery in international prices as stronger rupee capped the upside for the day,” HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

The rupee strengthened 43 paise to end at 73.39 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday supported by persistent foreign fund inflows and weak American currency.

In the international market, gold depicted a strong trend and was trading with gains at USD 1,949 per ounce and silver at USD 27.33 per ounce.

“Gold prices witnessed recovery on Friday on economic growth concerns,” Patel said.

tags
top news
Elon Musk’s Neuralink venture unveils pig with computer chip in brain
Elon Musk’s Neuralink venture unveils pig with computer chip in brain
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Rainiest August in 44 yrs, 25% excess over the usual
Rainiest August in 44 yrs, 25% excess over the usual
Flouting Covid-19 norms in Metro may attract heavy fines once it reopens
Flouting Covid-19 norms in Metro may attract heavy fines once it reopens
To reach 40k Covid-19 tests target, Delhi govt clinics to stay open longer
To reach 40k Covid-19 tests target, Delhi govt clinics to stay open longer
South African ranger mauled to death by lion
South African ranger mauled to death by lion
People with diabetes at risk of severe infection: Study
People with diabetes at risk of severe infection: Study
Can Radhika Madan keep her boyfriend’s birthday surprise a surprise? [SPONSORED]
Can Radhika Madan keep her boyfriend’s birthday surprise a surprise? [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyIPL 2020UGCSushant Singh RajputSara Ali KhanNEET and JEE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In