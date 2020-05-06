Gold prices fall for second day in a row; silver rises

Updated: May 06, 2020 15:04 IST

Gold prices in India dropped on Wednesday for the second day in a row tracking global markets as risk sentiment improved and many economies across the globe opened gradually.

Gold futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) were down 0.17$ or Rs 76 at Rs 45,675 per 10 grams. However, silver futures gained 0.46% or Rs 192 to Rs 42,088 per kg.

Globally, gold prices also inched lower on Wednesday as equities rose on upbeat risk sentiment stemming from the gradual reopening of many economies

A firmer dollar also weighed on prices.

Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,704.88 per ounce by 0119 GMT. US gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,713.00 per ounce.

SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.4% to 1,076.39 tonnes on Tuesday from 1,071.71 tonnes on Monday.

Gold miner Newmont Corp’s adjusted profit nearly doubled on Tuesday boosted by higher production and a surge in the prices of the precious metal, as investors rushed to the safe-haven asset amid market turmoil caused by the Covid-19 outbreak.

(With agency inputs)