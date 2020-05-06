e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 06, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Gold prices fall for second day in a row; silver rises

Gold prices fall for second day in a row; silver rises

Gold futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) were down 0.17$ or Rs 76 at Rs 45,675 per 10 grams. However, silver futures gained 0.46% or Rs 192 to Rs 42,088 per kg.

business Updated: May 06, 2020 15:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Globally, gold prices also inched lower on Wednesday as equities rose on upbeat risk sentiment stemming from the gradual reopening of many economies
Globally, gold prices also inched lower on Wednesday as equities rose on upbeat risk sentiment stemming from the gradual reopening of many economies(Reuters)
         

Gold prices in India dropped on Wednesday for the second day in a row tracking global markets as risk sentiment improved and many economies across the globe opened gradually.

Gold futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) were down 0.17$ or Rs 76 at Rs 45,675 per 10 grams. However, silver futures gained 0.46% or Rs 192 to Rs 42,088 per kg.

Globally, gold prices also inched lower on Wednesday as equities rose on upbeat risk sentiment stemming from the gradual reopening of many economies

A firmer dollar also weighed on prices.

Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,704.88 per ounce by 0119 GMT. US gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,713.00 per ounce.

SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.4% to 1,076.39 tonnes on Tuesday from 1,071.71 tonnes on Monday.

Gold miner Newmont Corp’s adjusted profit nearly doubled on Tuesday boosted by higher production and a surge in the prices of the precious metal, as investors rushed to the safe-haven asset amid market turmoil caused by the Covid-19 outbreak.

(With agency inputs)

tags
top news
Riyaz Naikoo, top Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist, killed in Pulwama encounter
Riyaz Naikoo, top Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist, killed in Pulwama encounter
‘Creaky and cumbersome’: PM Modi orders overhaul of drug regulatory system
‘Creaky and cumbersome’: PM Modi orders overhaul of drug regulatory system
Admin of Instagram group Bois Locker Room arrested, devices seized
Admin of Instagram group Bois Locker Room arrested, devices seized
In letter to CM Mamata, BJP questions Bengal’s Covid-19 data
In letter to CM Mamata, BJP questions Bengal’s Covid-19 data
LIVE: Number of Covid-19 cases reach 1,831 in Uttar Pradesh
LIVE: Number of Covid-19 cases reach 1,831 in Uttar Pradesh
‘You think Kohli is good to watch, look at Babar Azam bat’
‘You think Kohli is good to watch, look at Babar Azam bat’
This car company offers EMI assurance program in case of job uncertainty
This car company offers EMI assurance program in case of job uncertainty
Covid-19: States eye liquor revenue | What you need to know
Covid-19: States eye liquor revenue | What you need to know
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 vaccinesCovid-19 Cases IndiaPulwama encounterVirat KohliSensex TodayBihar board 10th resultCovid-19MeTooIrrfan Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news