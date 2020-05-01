Govt had $14.79 bln in outstanding loans from RBI in week to April 24

Updated: May 01, 2020 18:05 IST

The Indian government had 1.12 trillion rupees ($14.79 billion) in outstanding loans with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under ways and means advances in the week ended April 24, the central bank said on Friday.

The central government had 1.35 trillion rupees in outstanding loans in the previous week, according to the RBI’s weekly statistical supplement.

State governments had loans worth 10.63 billion rupees from the RBI in the week ended April 24, compared with 8.28 billion rupees in the previous week.