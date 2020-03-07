e-paper
Govt invites bids for sale of BPCL

Expressions of interest for the strategic sale of BPCL were invited by May 2, the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) said in the bid document.

business Updated: Mar 07, 2020 13:24 IST
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
A man paints the logo of oil refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL) on a wall on the outskirts of Kochi, November 21, 2019. REUTERS/Sivaram V/Files
The government invited bids on Saturday for the sale of its entire 52.98 per cent stake in the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL).

“The Government of India is proposing strategic disinvestment of its entire shareholding in BPCL comprising 114.91 crore equity shares, which constitutes 52.98 per cent of BPCL’s equity share capital, along with transfer of management control, to a strategic buyer (except BPCL’s equity shareholding of 61.65 per cent in Numaligarh Refinery Limited),” it said.

The government has appointed Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP as its transaction advisor to advise on and manage the strategic disinvestment process.

