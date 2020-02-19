e-paper
GST authorities detect fraud of over Rs 214 cr

GST authorities detect fraud of over Rs 214 cr

The fraud was detected by the anti-evasion wing of CGST Delhi South Commissionerate.

Feb 19, 2020
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
The alleged case of input tax credit fraud was taking place through fake invoices issued by bogus firms. A GST anti-evasiong wing successfully busted the operation.
The alleged case of input tax credit fraud was taking place through fake invoices issued by bogus firms. A GST anti-evasiong wing successfully busted the operation. (PTI)
         

An anti-evasion wing of Central-GST has detected a fraud of more than Rs 214 crore through fake invoices in Delhi, an official release said on Wednesday.

A person has been arrested and sent to judicial custody of 14 days, it added.

The fraud was detected by the anti-evasion wing of CGST Delhi South Commissionerate.

The alleged case of input tax credit fraud was taking place through fake invoices issued by bogus firms.

Investigations found the accused had also been generating bogus e-way bills to back the fake invoices, the finance ministry said in the statement.

“Over 35 entities are involved in the bogus transactions, involving fake invoicing to the tune of Rs 214.74 crore and tax evasion of Rs 38.05 crore,” it said.

Further investigations in the matter are in progress, the ministry said.

