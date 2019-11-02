GST collections fall 5.3% to Rs 95,380 cr

business

Goods and services tax (GST) collections by the central and state governments fell 5.3% year-on-year to Rs 95,380 crore in October, but saw a 3.8% improvement over September collections, the finance ministry said.

According to the finance ministry statement, GST collections in September were at Rs 91,916 crore, while in October 2018 the government had mopped up Rs 1 trillion in consumption taxes. The year-on-year decline in GST receipts reflects the demand slowdown in the Indian economy.

Government data released on Thursday showed that output of eight core infrastructure industries accounting for two-fifths of India’s factory output, had contracted by 5.2% in September—the lowest pace in at least 14 years.

Muted GST revenue collections are set to put more pressure on central government finances, which is already showing sluggish growth.

According to the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) data, in the first half of the fiscal year, the central government collected Rs 6 trillion in tax revenue, accounting for only 36.8% of the full-year target. Besides, the fiscal stimulus provided by the Centre through the reduction of corporate tax rates for companies not availing any tax break and for new manufacturers, is estimated to cost the exchequer Rs 1.45 trillion.

These fiscal pressures could get reflected in the recommendations of the Fifteenth Finance Commission, which is expected later this month, regarding the sharing of the central government’s tax revenue with the states for the five years starting April 2020.

The Fifteenth Finance Commission, which made a presentation to state finance ministers at the GST Council meet in September, was of the view that the tax base has come down because of successive rounds of GST rate cuts.

Experts said festive demand could help in propping up revenue receipts in coming weeks.

“With possibly a general demand slowdown in September, the GST collections were comparatively lower than expectations. With festivities in October, these numbers should witness a rise and meet expectations in the coming month,” said Abhishek Jain, tax partner, EY.

The finance ministry statement said that 7.38 million businesses had filed the summary tax returns for September in October, which is slightly below 7.59 million filed for the previous month.

