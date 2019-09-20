GST Council hikes tax on caffeinated beverages, cuts rates on hotel tariffs

business

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 22:14 IST

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday announced that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) council more than doubled the tax on caffeinated beverages to 40 per cent and slashed the rate on hotel room tariffs. This came hours after the finance minister announced a slew of tax concessions including reduction in corporate tax.

The GST on caffeinated beverages has been hiked to 28 per cent plus additional cess of 12 per cent as against the current rate of 18 per cent, said Sitharaman while briefing media after a meeting of the all-powerful GST council.

Hotel rooms with tariff of Rs 7,500 crore would now attract 18 per cent GST from 28 per cent earlier. The hotel rooms costing between Rs 1,000 and Rs 7,500 would attract 12 per cent GST. No tax would be levied on hotel rooms with rental upto Rs 1,000.

Also read: Investors become richer by nearly Rs 7 lakh cr in a day on FM’s tax booster

Also, tax on outdoor catering has been reduced to 5 per cent from existing 18 per cent with input tax credit, she said.

Earlier in the day, Sitharaman slashed corporate tax rates for domestic firms from 30% to 22% and for new manufacturing companies from 25% to 15%.

Watch | Big boost for Make in India, corporate tax for domestic firms slashed

Calling the move to cut corporate tax as ‘historic’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said ‘it will result in a win-win for 130 crore Indians’

“The step to cut corporate tax is historic. It will give a great stimulus to #MakeInIndia, attract private investment from across the globe, improve competitiveness of our private sector, create more jobs and result in a win-win for 130 crore Indians,” the PM said in a tweet.

The GST was also cut on marine fuel to 5 per cent while the same on railway wagons, coaches, roling stock has been increased from 5 per cent to 12 per cent.

Exemption from the GST has been given to imports of specified defence goods that are not manufactured in India.

A uniform GST rate of 12 per cent will be levied on woven/non-woven polyethylene bags. The cess levied on top of the maximum 28 per cent tax rate on petrol vehicles with capacity to carry 10-13 persons has been reduced to 1 per cent and the same for diesel vehicles has been cut to 3 per cent.

First Published: Sep 20, 2019 21:41 IST