e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 08, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / ICICI Securities’ shares shed early gains; close 5 % lower

ICICI Securities’ shares shed early gains; close 5 % lower

The scrip, which zoomed 13.80 per cent to Rs 429 during the day on the BSE, later eroded its gains and closed at Rs 357.80, down 5.08 per cent.

business Updated: May 08, 2020 17:59 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
New Delhi
ICICI Securities on Thursday reported a 28 per cent increase in profit after tax at Rs 156 crore for the March quarter on account of growth in revenue and changes in statutory tax rates.
ICICI Securities on Thursday reported a 28 per cent increase in profit after tax at Rs 156 crore for the March quarter on account of growth in revenue and changes in statutory tax rates.(HT Archives)
         

Shares of ICICI Securities on Friday erased all its early gains and closed 5 per cent lower due to profit-booking. During the trading session, it jumped nearly 14 per cent after the company reported a 28 per cent rise in profit after tax for the March quarter.

The scrip, which zoomed 13.80 per cent to Rs 429 during the day on the BSE, later eroded its gains and closed at Rs 357.80, down 5.08 per cent.

On the NSE, shares of the company fell 4.85 per cent to close at Rs 359.60. Intra-day, it rose 13.77 per cent to Rs 430.

ICICI Securities on Thursday reported a 28 per cent increase in profit after tax at Rs 156 crore for the March quarter on account of growth in revenue and changes in statutory tax rates. In comparison, the company had posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 122 crore in the corresponding period of 2018-19, ICICI Securities (I-Sec) said in a statement.

The financial services firm’s revenue rose 13 per cent to Rs 482 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 428 crore in the year-ago period, supported by growth in retail equities and allied business. I-Sec attributed the increase in quarterly PAT to growth in revenue and changes in the statutory tax rates.

tags
top news
NSA Ajit Doval packs in 3 blunt messages to Pak in daily PoK weather forecast
NSA Ajit Doval packs in 3 blunt messages to Pak in daily PoK weather forecast
Maharashtra gets NHRC notice after 16 migrants killed in train accident
Maharashtra gets NHRC notice after 16 migrants killed in train accident
‘Migrants thought trains not plying’: Railway safety watchdog after 16 killed
‘Migrants thought trains not plying’: Railway safety watchdog after 16 killed
Talk to CMs regularly, make them partners in fight with Covid: Rahul to PM
Talk to CMs regularly, make them partners in fight with Covid: Rahul to PM
Pak launches terror’s new face in Kashmir, Imran Khan follows up on Twitter
Pak launches terror’s new face in Kashmir, Imran Khan follows up on Twitter
MS reads the game better than Ricky: Hussey on Dhoni and Ponting
MS reads the game better than Ricky: Hussey on Dhoni and Ponting
India will soon bring in vehicle scrappage policy: What does it mean
India will soon bring in vehicle scrappage policy: What does it mean
World’s biggest repatriation exercise underway: All you need to know
World’s biggest repatriation exercise underway: All you need to know
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In