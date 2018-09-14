India’s wholesale price index eases to 4.53% in August

India’s annual rate of inflation based on wholesale prices eased to 4.53 per cent in August from a rise of 5.09 per cent in July, official data showed here on Friday.

However, on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) furnished by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry was higher than 3.24 per cent which was reported for the corresponding period of 2017.

“Build up inflation rate in the financial year so far was 3.18 per cent compared to a build up rate of 1.41 per cent in the corresponding period of the previous year,” the Ministry statement said.

First Published: Sep 14, 2018 13:47 IST