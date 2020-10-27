Gold rate goes up to Rs50,950, silver prices gain 0.74%

business

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 10:49 IST

Spot gold prices in India(Rs 50,960) have increased since yesterday(Rs 50,950). Although, it was lower than the average gold price observed this week (Rs51,075.71) by 0.23%.

Although the gold price in both global($1,908.1) as well as Indian market(Rs 50,960) experienced a growth, the spot gold prices in Indian market grew by a lesser rate of 0.02% as compared to Global gold prices of 0.29%.

Gold and other precious metals on Oct 27, 2020

Following yesterday's trend, global spot prices continued its growth today as well. It was clocked at $1,908.1 per Troy ounce in the latest close which noted an increase of 0.29% over yesterday. This price level is 0.32% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1,901.9). Among other precious metals, silver prices edged higher today. Silver gained 0.74% to $24.5 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.4% to $880.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at Rs 51,098 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of Rs 0. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at Rs 50,960 .

MCX Gold on Oct 27, 2020

On MCX, silver futures remained stable at Rs 62,415 per kg.

The gold spot price today (Rs 50,960) increased by Rs 0 from yesterday (Rs 50,950), along with global spot prices growth of $5.0 to $1,908.1 value today. No change was seen in MCX future price as of today, and had a value of Rs 51,098.

Currency Exchange Rate on Oct 27, 2020

The dollar to rupee conversion has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation today in the gold price would suggest no relation with the dollar value.